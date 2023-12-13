Beginning Conversational Spanish at the Spreckels Center Starts Jan. 9

The Spreckels Center’s Beginning Conversational Spanish class will begin the new year by meeting at a slightly adjusted time. It will be the same fun class but from 10:45 to 11:45 am each Tuesday, starting January 9.

Designed to get class members comfortable with speaking right away, the class uses singing, role-playing, and other fun activities for learning useful phrases for real-life conversation. This is a great way to start learning a new language.

The monthly enrollment fee is $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents. To register, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the Spreckels Center’s front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





