Monday, December 11, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats and Attempt to Evade Police (12/2-12/8)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Prospect Place
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 5th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

12/4/2023: Attempt to Evade Police Officer – Felony on Jamaica Village Road
29 year old male

12/4/2023: Possession of Excess Amounts of Marijuana and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
19 year old female

12/5/2023: Criminal Threats and Public Intoxication – Felony on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard
25 year old male

12/7/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 10th Street
21 year old male

12/7/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
27 year old female



