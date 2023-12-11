Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats and Attempt to Evade Police (12/2-12/8)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Prospect Place

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 5th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

12/4/2023: Attempt to Evade Police Officer – Felony on Jamaica Village Road

29 year old male

12/4/2023: Possession of Excess Amounts of Marijuana and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

19 year old female

12/5/2023: Criminal Threats and Public Intoxication – Felony on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard

25 year old male

12/7/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 10th Street

21 year old male

12/7/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old female





