Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents & Concealed Dagger (11/25-12/1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and H Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue
Major injury reported.
Arrests:
11/25/2023: Outside Agency Warrant and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger – Felony on Mardi Gras Road
38 year old male
11/27/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
19 year old male
11/28/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 9th Street
23 year old male
11/30/2023: Violation of Probation – Felony on 1400 block of 2nd Street
31 year old male
12/1/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard
41 year old male