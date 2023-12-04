Coronado Crime Report: Traffic Accidents & Concealed Dagger (11/25-12/1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and H Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

Major injury reported.

Arrests:

11/25/2023: Outside Agency Warrant and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger – Felony on Mardi Gras Road

38 year old male

11/27/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

19 year old male

11/28/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 9th Street

23 year old male

11/30/2023: Violation of Probation – Felony on 1400 block of 2nd Street

31 year old male

12/1/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard

41 year old male





