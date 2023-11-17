Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Filmmaker Awards

Vivian Kerr’s Scrap wins the top Jury Prize for Best Narrative Film and Lagueria Davis’ Black Barbie takes Jury Prize for Best Documentary
Audience Awards Include Taste of Things, Shayda, and Humanity Stoked
The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) has wrapped their 8th season of the film festival this past weekend, having screened Oscar hopefuls and honored an impressive list of individuals at its signature event, the Leonard Maltin Industry Awards Gala.
Winners of this year’s filmmaker awards include Vivian Kerr’s Scrap taking the Jury Prize for Best Narrative Film, and Lagueria Davis’ Black Barbie winning the Jury Prize for Best Documentary. The film festival’s coveted Emerald Award went to Brenden Hall’s Out There: The National Parks Story.
Jury Prize winners in the short film categories were led by Aaron Schoonover’s The Rabbit Hole for Best Narrative Short Film. The Jury Prize for Best Short Documentary went to Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers’ The Last Repair Shop.
The Audience Awards include Taste of Things for Best Narrative Feature, Shayda for Best International Feature, and Humanity Stoked for Best Documentary Feature. Best Narrative Short went to Subtext and Best Documentary Short went to Humantee. In the local category, Best Local Narrative Feature went to The Secret Art of Human Flight and Best Local Documentary Feature went to The Big Dump.
See full list of winners below.
2023 CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL FILMMAKER AWARD WINNERS FEATURE
FILM JURY AWARDS
BEST NARRATIVE
Scrap
Director: Vivian Kerr
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Black Barbie
Director: Lagueria Davis
SPECIAL ADVOCACY AWARD
Deep Rising
Director: Matthieu Rytz
SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL JURY PRIZE
A Kind Of Kidnapping
Director: D.G. Clark
SHORT FILM JURY AWARDS
BEST NARRATIVE SHORT FILM
The Rabbit Hole
Director: Aaron Schoonover
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
The Last Repair Shop
Directors: Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM
Broken Gargoyles
Director: Freddy Carter
SPECIAL ADVOCACY AWARD – INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM
You’re Not Crazy (No Estas Loca)
Director: Maria Bestar
JURY CASH AWARDS
DR. GEORGE M. SANGER STUDENT FILM AWARDS
STUDENT GRAND PRIZE AWARD
The Midwife
Director: Anne-Sophie Bailly
BEST STUDENT FILM (Advanced)
City of Lost Souls
Director: Nikos Mpouyioukas
BEST STUDENT FILM (High School)
Memories in Blue
Director: Yezy Suh
DALE ST. DENNIS FEMALE FILMMAKER AWARDS
Fearless Female Filmmaker Award
Breaking Silence
Directors: Amy Bench and Annie Silverstein
Black Girls Play
Directors: Joe Brewster
Mary Pickford Award
Confessions
Director: Stephanie Kaznocha
Francis Marion Award
Heritage Day
Directors: Liz Blair And Lara Everly
The Last Butterflies
Director: Whitney Wegman-Wood
EMERALD AWARD
Out There: The National Parks Story
Director: Brenden Hall
AUDIENCE AWARD WINNERS
FEATURES (Narrative + Documentaries)
Best Narrative Feature
Taste of Things
Best International Feature
Shayda
Best Indie Narrative
Heightened
Best Documentary Feature
Humanity Stoked
Best Advocacy Documentary
Common Ground
Best Military Feature
The Gift
SHORTS
Best Narrative Short
Subtext
Best Documentary Short
Humantee
Best Advocacy Documentary Short
Bumps in the Road
Best Student Short
Azizam
Best International Short
You’re Not Crazy
Culinary Spotlight
When You Left Me on the Boulevard
Cultural Spotlight
David Se Va
ANIMATION
Best Animated Feature
Robot Dreams
Best Animated Short
Boat People
LOCAL CATEGORY
Best Local Narrative Feature
The Secret Art of Human Flight
Best Local Documentary Feature
The Big Dump
Best Local Narrative Short
Amazing Grace
Best Local Documentary Short
Little Tommy
Best Local Student Narrative
The Baseball Cap
Best Local Student Documentary
Unbreakable
THE 2023 CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL JURY
Jury President
Leonard Maltin (Maltin on Movies)
Narrative Film Jury
Lisa Bruce (Welcome to the Blumhouse, American Refugee)
Lori Huck (Senior Editorial Analyst, Metadata & Content Platforms, The Walt Disney Co.) Rob Ramsey (Life, Intolerable Cruelty)
Documentary Jury
Claudia Puig (LAFCA, NPR’s Film Week)
Ann Walker (Mendocino Film Festival)
Kira Wojak (Mendocino Film Festival)
Shorts
Jim Gallagher (Former President of Marketing, Walt Disney Studios)
Jon Anderson (Chair, Professor of Documentary Studies and Production, School of Journalism and Communications, University of Oregon)
International Films
Ricardo Del Rio (Co-Founder, National Film Commission – Mexico, Puerto Vallarta Film Commission)
Sue-Allen Villalva (Ghosts of the Pacific, Hands of Stone)
Student Films
Mitchell Block (Sara)
Vanessa Block (Pig, The Testimony)
Kim Magnusson (Helium, Election Night)
Jury Cash Awards
Stephanie Allen
Kristie Kershaw (Founder, Head of Creative Marketing, Fanthropology)
Nancy McRae
Peter McRae
ABOUT CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL
The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation in good standing whose mission is to welcome makers and lovers of film from all over the world to the storied seaside village of Coronado, California to celebrate the magical art of visual storytelling. Coronado’s enduring love affair with Hollywood began more than a century ago, Launched in 2016 by Founder and Chair Doug St. Denis and now led by CEO & Artistic Director, Merridee Book, CIFF has quickly established itself as a unique, walkable, destination film festival. Learn more.