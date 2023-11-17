Friday, November 17, 2023
Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Filmmaker Awards

Coronado Times Staff
Vivian Kerr’s Scrap wins the top Jury Prize for Best Narrative Film and Lagueria Davis’ Black Barbie takes Jury Prize for Best Documentary 

Audience Awards Include Taste of Things, Shayda, and Humanity Stoked 

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) has wrapped their 8th season of the film festival this past weekend, having screened Oscar hopefuls and honored an impressive list of individuals at its signature event, the Leonard Maltin Industry Awards Gala. 

Winners of this year’s filmmaker awards include Vivian Kerr’s Scrap taking the Jury Prize for Best Narrative Film, and Lagueria Davis’ Black Barbie winning the Jury Prize for Best Documentary. The film festival’s coveted Emerald Award went to Brenden Hall’s Out There: The National Parks Story. 

Jury Prize winners in the short film categories were led by Aaron Schoonover’s The Rabbit Hole for Best Narrative Short Film. The Jury Prize for Best Short Documentary went to Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers’ The Last Repair Shop. 

The Audience Awards include Taste of Things for Best Narrative Feature, Shayda for Best International Feature, and Humanity Stoked for Best Documentary Feature. Best Narrative Short went to Subtext and Best Documentary Short went to Humantee. In the local category, Best Local Narrative Feature went to The Secret Art of Human Flight and Best Local Documentary Feature went to The Big Dump. 

See full list of winners below. 

2023 CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL FILMMAKER AWARD WINNERS FEATURE

FILM JURY AWARDS 

BEST NARRATIVE
Scrap
Director: Vivian Kerr 

BEST DOCUMENTARY
Black Barbie
Director: Lagueria Davis 

SPECIAL ADVOCACY AWARD
Deep Rising
Director: Matthieu Rytz 

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL JURY PRIZE
A Kind Of Kidnapping
Director: D.G. Clark 

SHORT FILM JURY AWARDS 

BEST NARRATIVE SHORT FILM
The Rabbit Hole
Director: Aaron Schoonover 

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
The Last Repair Shop
Directors: Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers 

BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM
Broken Gargoyles
Director: Freddy Carter 

SPECIAL ADVOCACY AWARD – INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM
You’re Not Crazy (No Estas Loca)
Director: Maria Bestar 

JURY CASH AWARDS

DR. GEORGE M. SANGER STUDENT FILM AWARDS 

STUDENT GRAND PRIZE AWARD
The Midwife
Director: Anne-Sophie Bailly 

BEST STUDENT FILM (Advanced)
City of Lost Souls
Director: Nikos Mpouyioukas 

BEST STUDENT FILM (High School)
Memories in Blue
Director: Yezy Suh 

DALE ST. DENNIS FEMALE FILMMAKER AWARDS 

Fearless Female Filmmaker Award
Breaking Silence
Directors: Amy Bench and Annie Silverstein 

Black Girls Play
Directors: Joe Brewster 

Mary Pickford Award
Confessions
Director: Stephanie Kaznocha 

Francis Marion Award
Heritage Day
Directors: Liz Blair And Lara Everly 

The Last Butterflies
Director: Whitney Wegman-Wood 

EMERALD AWARD 

Out There: The National Parks Story
Director: Brenden Hall 

AUDIENCE AWARD WINNERS 

FEATURES (Narrative + Documentaries) 

Best Narrative Feature
Taste of Things 

Best International Feature
Shayda 

Best Indie Narrative
Heightened 

Best Documentary Feature
Humanity Stoked 

Best Advocacy Documentary
Common Ground 

Best Military Feature
The Gift 

SHORTS 

Best Narrative Short
Subtext 

Best Documentary Short
Humantee 

Best Advocacy Documentary Short
Bumps in the Road 

Best Student Short
Azizam 

Best International Short
You’re Not Crazy 

Culinary Spotlight
When You Left Me on the Boulevard 

Cultural Spotlight
David Se Va 

ANIMATION 

Best Animated Feature
Robot Dreams 

Best Animated Short
Boat People 

LOCAL CATEGORY 

Best Local Narrative Feature
The Secret Art of Human Flight 

Best Local Documentary Feature
The Big Dump 

Best Local Narrative Short
Amazing Grace 

Best Local Documentary Short
Little Tommy 

Best Local Student Narrative
The Baseball Cap 

Best Local Student Documentary
Unbreakable 

THE 2023 CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL JURY 

Jury President
Leonard Maltin (Maltin on Movies) 

Narrative Film Jury
Lisa Bruce (Welcome to the Blumhouse, American Refugee)
Lori Huck (Senior Editorial Analyst, Metadata & Content Platforms, The Walt Disney Co.) Rob Ramsey (Life, Intolerable Cruelty) 

Documentary Jury
Claudia Puig (LAFCA, NPR’s Film Week)
Ann Walker (Mendocino Film Festival)
Kira Wojak (Mendocino Film Festival) 

Shorts
Jim Gallagher (Former President of Marketing, Walt Disney Studios)
Jon Anderson (Chair, Professor of Documentary Studies and Production, School of Journalism and Communications, University of Oregon) 

International Films
Ricardo Del Rio (Co-Founder, National Film Commission – Mexico, Puerto Vallarta Film Commission)
Sue-Allen Villalva (Ghosts of the Pacific, Hands of Stone) 

Student Films
Mitchell Block (Sara)
Vanessa Block (Pig, The Testimony)
Kim Magnusson (Helium, Election Night) 

Jury Cash Awards
Stephanie Allen
Kristie Kershaw (Founder, Head of Creative Marketing, Fanthropology)
Nancy McRae
Peter McRae 

ABOUT CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL 

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation in good standing whose mission is to welcome makers and lovers of film from all over the world to the storied seaside village of Coronado, California to celebrate the magical art of visual storytelling. Coronado’s enduring love affair with Hollywood began more than a century ago, Launched in 2016 by Founder and Chair Doug St. Denis and now led by CEO & Artistic Director, Merridee Book, CIFF has quickly established itself as a unique, walkable, destination film festival. Learn more.

 



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

