Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2023 Filmmaker Awards

Vivian Kerr’s Scrap wins the top Jury Prize for Best Narrative Film and Lagueria Davis’ Black Barbie takes Jury Prize for Best Documentary

Audience Awards Include Taste of Things, Shayda, and Humanity Stoked

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) has wrapped their 8th season of the film festival this past weekend, having screened Oscar hopefuls and honored an impressive list of individuals at its signature event, the Leonard Maltin Industry Awards Gala.

Winners of this year’s filmmaker awards include Vivian Kerr’s Scrap taking the Jury Prize for Best Narrative Film, and Lagueria Davis’ Black Barbie winning the Jury Prize for Best Documentary. The film festival’s coveted Emerald Award went to Brenden Hall’s Out There: The National Parks Story.

Jury Prize winners in the short film categories were led by Aaron Schoonover’s The Rabbit Hole for Best Narrative Short Film. The Jury Prize for Best Short Documentary went to Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers’ The Last Repair Shop.

The Audience Awards include Taste of Things for Best Narrative Feature, Shayda for Best International Feature, and Humanity Stoked for Best Documentary Feature. Best Narrative Short went to Subtext and Best Documentary Short went to Humantee. In the local category, Best Local Narrative Feature went to The Secret Art of Human Flight and Best Local Documentary Feature went to The Big Dump.

See full list of winners below.

2023 CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL FILMMAKER AWARD WINNERS FEATURE

FILM JURY AWARDS

BEST NARRATIVE

Scrap

Director: Vivian Kerr

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Black Barbie

Director: Lagueria Davis

SPECIAL ADVOCACY AWARD

Deep Rising

Director: Matthieu Rytz

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL JURY PRIZE

A Kind Of Kidnapping

Director: D.G. Clark

SHORT FILM JURY AWARDS

BEST NARRATIVE SHORT FILM

The Rabbit Hole

Director: Aaron Schoonover

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Last Repair Shop

Directors: Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM

Broken Gargoyles

Director: Freddy Carter

SPECIAL ADVOCACY AWARD – INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM

You’re Not Crazy (No Estas Loca)

Director: Maria Bestar

JURY CASH AWARDS

DR. GEORGE M. SANGER STUDENT FILM AWARDS

STUDENT GRAND PRIZE AWARD

The Midwife

Director: Anne-Sophie Bailly

BEST STUDENT FILM (Advanced)

City of Lost Souls

Director: Nikos Mpouyioukas

BEST STUDENT FILM (High School)

Memories in Blue

Director: Yezy Suh

DALE ST. DENNIS FEMALE FILMMAKER AWARDS

Fearless Female Filmmaker Award

Breaking Silence

Directors: Amy Bench and Annie Silverstein

Black Girls Play

Directors: Joe Brewster

Mary Pickford Award

Confessions

Director: Stephanie Kaznocha

Francis Marion Award

Heritage Day

Directors: Liz Blair And Lara Everly

The Last Butterflies

Director: Whitney Wegman-Wood

EMERALD AWARD

Out There: The National Parks Story

Director: Brenden Hall

AUDIENCE AWARD WINNERS

FEATURES (Narrative + Documentaries)

Best Narrative Feature

Taste of Things

Best International Feature

Shayda

Best Indie Narrative

Heightened

Best Documentary Feature

Humanity Stoked

Best Advocacy Documentary

Common Ground

Best Military Feature

The Gift

SHORTS

Best Narrative Short

Subtext

Best Documentary Short

Humantee

Best Advocacy Documentary Short

Bumps in the Road

Best Student Short

Azizam

Best International Short

You’re Not Crazy

Culinary Spotlight

When You Left Me on the Boulevard

Cultural Spotlight

David Se Va

ANIMATION

Best Animated Feature

Robot Dreams

Best Animated Short

Boat People

LOCAL CATEGORY

Best Local Narrative Feature

The Secret Art of Human Flight

Best Local Documentary Feature

The Big Dump

Best Local Narrative Short

Amazing Grace

Best Local Documentary Short

Little Tommy

Best Local Student Narrative

The Baseball Cap

Best Local Student Documentary

Unbreakable

THE 2023 CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL JURY

Jury President

Leonard Maltin (Maltin on Movies)

Narrative Film Jury

Lisa Bruce (Welcome to the Blumhouse, American Refugee)

Lori Huck (Senior Editorial Analyst, Metadata & Content Platforms, The Walt Disney Co.) Rob Ramsey (Life, Intolerable Cruelty)

Documentary Jury

Claudia Puig (LAFCA, NPR’s Film Week)

Ann Walker (Mendocino Film Festival)

Kira Wojak (Mendocino Film Festival)

Shorts

Jim Gallagher (Former President of Marketing, Walt Disney Studios)

Jon Anderson (Chair, Professor of Documentary Studies and Production, School of Journalism and Communications, University of Oregon)

International Films

Ricardo Del Rio (Co-Founder, National Film Commission – Mexico, Puerto Vallarta Film Commission)

Sue-Allen Villalva (Ghosts of the Pacific, Hands of Stone)

Student Films

Mitchell Block (Sara)

Vanessa Block (Pig, The Testimony)

Kim Magnusson (Helium, Election Night)

Jury Cash Awards

Stephanie Allen

Kristie Kershaw (Founder, Head of Creative Marketing, Fanthropology)

Nancy McRae

Peter McRae

ABOUT CORONADO ISLAND FILM FESTIVAL

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation in good standing whose mission is to welcome makers and lovers of film from all over the world to the storied seaside village of Coronado, California to celebrate the magical art of visual storytelling. Coronado’s enduring love affair with Hollywood began more than a century ago, Launched in 2016 by Founder and Chair Doug St. Denis and now led by CEO & Artistic Director, Merridee Book, CIFF has quickly established itself as a unique, walkable, destination film festival. Learn more.





