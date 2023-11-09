CHA to Explore Local SEAL History – Nov. 16

The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) is celebrating the upcoming 62nd Anniversary of SEAL Teams 1 & 2 by hosting four distinguished former members of the Teams at the next installment in the popular Wine & Lecture series. CHA’s event will include a discussion of the early history of the SEALs, and retired SEALs will provide both historical perspectives and personal vignettes of their time in “the Teams.” The lecture about SEAL Teams 1 & 2 is the first in a two-part series, with the next lecture to be hosted in spring 2024.

Ever wonder if Hollywood accurately portrays US Navy SEALs? Have you heard stories around town about their exploits? Tidbits about their history? Want to get the real skinny? CHA’s lectures will explore the forebears of the SEALs—multiple organizations dating back to World War II that contributed to what today is often described as one of the premier, if not the premier, special operations forces in the world.

The panel will discuss how the two original SEAL Teams—SEAL Team ONE on the West Coast and SEAL Team TWO on the East Coast—came to be. The panel will cover who was influential in their creation, why they were conceived, and how the storied Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) of World War II figured predominantly in their creation.

SEAL Teams ONE and TWO were created in January 1962. From their inception until 1980 these were the only SEAL Teams and co-existed for decades with UDT Teams. What changed in 1980 and later in 1983? The first Commanding Officer—and a “plank owner”—of SEAL Team THREE will talk about these changes that occurred.

We’ve all wondered about the famed training regimen that occurs to the south of Coronado. CHA’s panel will document firsthand perspectives about what it takes to become a SEAL and what makes Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training so demanding.

To ensure a balanced picture of the early Teams, the panel will also include a SEAL wife who will offer an unvarnished perspective of life as a SEAL spouse. It will be a fascinating look at the topic from both a home and abroad point of view and the sacrifices made by both sides.

CHA is so excited to host this assuredly lively and entertaining program, and tickets are almost sold out. No walk-ups will be able to be accommodated for either event. Make plans to attend the second in the series—a program covering the SEALs from 1983 to the present—scheduled for April 18, 2024.






