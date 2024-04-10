2024 Coronado Historic Home Tour – May 12

The Coronado Historical Association announces the 2024 Coronado Historic Home Tour on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2024.

We invite you to support the community you love, its history, and the Coronado Historical Association with someone special this Mother’s Day. Participants will walk through the doors to exclusive private homes open to ticket holders only on Mother’s Day. Seven examples of classic architecture on Coronado Island will be featured. The homes retain their historic charm and original architectural details and have been meticulously restored.

The annual Historic Home Tour is the Coronado Historical Association’s largest community event. All funds raised benefit the association’s multitude of family education programs.

TICKETS

Coronado Historical Association members receive advance ticket sales before the general public for $50 per person. On April 13, tickets are available to everyone for $55 for members and $65 for general admission. This event always sells out, so the Association is holding a New Member Special for only $165. New supporting members of the Association receive two Member Tickets to the Historic Home Tour and a 1-year Coronado Historical Association General/Family Membership. The New Member Special can be purchased at any time and is the only way for non-members to secure their Home Tour tickets before general admission tickets go on sale.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at the Coronado Historical Association Museum Store at 1100 Orange Avenue, Coronado, or online at www.coronadohistory.org. For further information or to purchase tickets by phone, call 619-435-7242.

About The Coronado Historical Association

Established in 1969, the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), is an essential resource and sole steward of Coronado’s rich history – documenting, preserving, and promoting the community’s colorful past while engaging residents in their city’s unique history. For more information visit https://coronadohistory.org/ .





