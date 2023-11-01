Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Weekly Mah Jongg Play, Weekly on Wednesdays

Mah Jongg players, did you know that the John D. Spreckels Center has a dedicated space for playing American Mah Jongg every Wednesday from 12 to 3 pm?

Whether you’re interested in learning how to play or simply want to dust off your skills, this is a great way to do it. Current players are always happy to welcome new players into the fold.

No registration is required, so come when you are ready. For more information, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343 or stop by the Spreckels Center’s front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.



