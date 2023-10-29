Sunday, October 29, 2023
People

Local Author Stu Stall’s Book Launch & Discussion – Nov. 6

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado author Stu Stall will discuss his new book Hell House: True Stories From the Redheaded Stepchild on Nov. 6 at 7 pm in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library.

From the author: This is a memoir from the redheaded step-child himself. The story of our mom’s tragic death and the evil step-mom and her son, the bully enforcer. Three years of hell and how we survived. Tales of growing up in the late sixties and early seventies. Parties, surfing, girls and all the fun you could have growing up in Coronado, California. Story after story, all action-filled. It will make you laugh, cry and wonder how it could even happen. Abuse and cruelty were part of the daily bread. Learn how the redheaded step-child won in the end and what the cost was.

About the author: Stuart Stall was born at Coronado Hospital, the second of four children born to Andy and Joan Stall. To obtain his finance degree from San Diego State, he worked for many years as the maître d’ at Chez Loma. He raised two sons who graduated from Coronado High School (CHS) and is himself a class of ’72 graduate (his father was CHS class president in 1942). He’s fond of saying he’s “a recovering mortgage and real estate broker.” The writing of this book was cathartic, but also very enjoyable.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

CJWC Halloween Window Painting Puts Creative Kids in Charge of Decorations

Entertainment

Social Bytes: Emma Andersen and Henry Bitzer Go Viral with “Cleopatra” by The Lumineers

People

Yoon’s Tailoring Services – Fundraiser Set Up for Yoon’s Medical Expenses

Community News

Bridge and Bay Garden Club Crafts Seasonal Centerpieces & Welcomes New Members

People

Safe Harbor Coronado Appoints Danielle Maske as New Executive Director

People

Emerald Keepers of the Month: Blue Wave Coronado, The Seaside Ryde Coronado Surf Lessons, and Visitor Coffee Roasters

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Uncategorized

Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra Returns – Dec. 16

Community News

Trick or Treat at the Library – Oct. 31

Community News

Caltrans to Conduct Road Pavement Repairs on Third & Fourth Streets – Beginning Nov. 1

Education

Coronado Students Get Hands-On Clean Water and Ocean Conservation Lesson with Wyland

Community News

Save the Date! For the 102nd Coronado Flower Show

Military

Breaking Ground on New Aircraft Hangar at Naval Base Coronado NASNI

More Local News

Large Torrey Pine Branch Falls on Library Lawn, Taking Down Parts of Nearby Trees

Community News

Powerhouse College Tennis Coming to Coronado: Free Event Nov. 3-5

Sports

‘StandWithUs’ Holds Educational and Inspirational Event In Coronado

Community News

A Spooktacular Howl-O-Ween with PAWS – Music, Puppuccinos and Costumed Pets

Community News

CUSD Update: Coronado Schools Rank #1 in English Language Arts, #2 in Math in Statewide Testing, of Unified Districts in County

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Prep for Dec. 1 Parade & Festivities