Local Author Stu Stall’s Book Launch & Discussion – Nov. 6

Coronado author Stu Stall will discuss his new book Hell House: True Stories From the Redheaded Stepchild on Nov. 6 at 7 pm in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library.

From the author: This is a memoir from the redheaded step-child himself. The story of our mom’s tragic death and the evil step-mom and her son, the bully enforcer. Three years of hell and how we survived. Tales of growing up in the late sixties and early seventies. Parties, surfing, girls and all the fun you could have growing up in Coronado, California. Story after story, all action-filled. It will make you laugh, cry and wonder how it could even happen. Abuse and cruelty were part of the daily bread. Learn how the redheaded step-child won in the end and what the cost was.

About the author: Stuart Stall was born at Coronado Hospital, the second of four children born to Andy and Joan Stall. To obtain his finance degree from San Diego State, he worked for many years as the maître d’ at Chez Loma. He raised two sons who graduated from Coronado High School (CHS) and is himself a class of ’72 graduate (his father was CHS class president in 1942). He’s fond of saying he’s “a recovering mortgage and real estate broker.” The writing of this book was cathartic, but also very enjoyable.





