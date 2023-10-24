Friday, October 27, 2023
Breaking Ground on New Aircraft Hangar at Naval Base Coronado NASNI

Capt. Laurie Scott, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC Southwest, joins Capt. Newt “Bomb” McKissick, Commanding Officer, Naval Base Coronado, and representatives from Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, as well as RQ Construction for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new aircraft hangar at Naval Base Coronado on Oct. 13. Photo by Katie Cadiao.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest and its partners broke ground on a new aircraft hangar at Naval Base Coronado, Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI) Oct. 13. The new hangar will be built by RQ Construction, LLC, who were awarded a contract for the work on June 15, 2023.

“RQ Construction’s track record across the Southwest is long and strong and we are proud to have partners like them, who take pride in delivering quality construction to our installation commanders,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC Southwest.

The $51.9 million state-of-the-art building will take about two years to complete and will add much-needed capacity for aircraft repair and maintenance. Once completed, the new single-story depot-level hangar will enable sailors to work on large-wing aircraft like the Osprey, a task currently performed in a hangar that was built at NASNI during WWII.

“This new facility is representing a fresh start for naval aviation at NAS North Island,” said Capt. Newt “Bomb” McKissick, Commanding Officer, Naval Base Coronado. “In building this hangar, we are taking an important next step towards innovation and supporting the fleet, a crucial move at a time when added capabilities of our strike groups are in high demand.”

In addition to hangar space, the facility will include shop space, storage, and administrative offices. These features are crucial components that will allow personnel to complete planned maintenance interval processes on some of the Navy’s most crucial aircraft in a timely manner.

About NAVFAC Southwest
NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.



