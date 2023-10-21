Saturday, October 21, 2023
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is an Enchanting Masterpiece

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie poster

It’s been a long time coming! World-renowned, record shattering, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift just recently completed the North America leg of her iconic Eras Tour. On October 13, theaters nationwide welcomed Swifties to experience the thrill of a once-in-a-lifetime concert on the big screen. 

For nearly three hours, Swift performs iconic hits spanning her entire 17 year career, including two surprise songs: Our Song and You’re on Your Own, Kid. I had the privilege of attending the Eras Tour in Los Angeles this past August, and reliving the concert in theaters was truly a magical experience. 

Taylor Swift performs iconic hit songs from each of her ten albums.

My sister Therese and I sang our hearts out to our favorite tunes from each of Taylor’s ten albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights

“It was so fun to sing along and experience the Eras Tour again. This is one of my favorite documentaries ever and I’m definitely going to rewatch it!” my sister shared. 

To those who did not attend the Eras Tour or to anyone simply looking for an enchanting time of their life, “make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

Movie Times: click here for showtimes

Genre: Music/Musical

Run Time: 2 hours 49 minutes

Director: Sam Wrench

Actors: Taylor Swift

Rating: PG-13



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

Attorney General, Coronado Reach Agreement Over Housing Element Noncompliance

Community News

Public Invited to Join in Celebrating Local Military Heroes on November 4

Community News

‘We Don’t Have Much Choice’; Council Approves Sites for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

Hotel del Coronado to Begin Historic Victorian Building Renovation

Business

Emerald Keepers’ Coronado Community Conference: The Time to Act is Now

Community News

