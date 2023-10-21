“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is an Enchanting Masterpiece

It’s been a long time coming! World-renowned, record shattering, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift just recently completed the North America leg of her iconic Eras Tour. On October 13, theaters nationwide welcomed Swifties to experience the thrill of a once-in-a-lifetime concert on the big screen.

For nearly three hours, Swift performs iconic hits spanning her entire 17 year career, including two surprise songs: Our Song and You’re on Your Own, Kid. I had the privilege of attending the Eras Tour in Los Angeles this past August, and reliving the concert in theaters was truly a magical experience.

My sister Therese and I sang our hearts out to our favorite tunes from each of Taylor’s ten albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights.

“It was so fun to sing along and experience the Eras Tour again. This is one of my favorite documentaries ever and I’m definitely going to rewatch it!” my sister shared.

To those who did not attend the Eras Tour or to anyone simply looking for an enchanting time of their life, “make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

Movie Times: click here for showtimes

Genre: Music/Musical

Run Time: 2 hours 49 minutes

Director: Sam Wrench

Actors: Taylor Swift

Rating: PG-13





