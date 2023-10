Learn to play pickleball at the Cays Pickleball Courts. Beginner clinics are offered monthly in Coronado. Sign up today as spots fill up fast!

Upcoming clinics are as follows:

Visit www.impactactivities.com/coronado Login or Create an account Save a spot at www.impactactivities.com/coronado-openplayandclinics

All pickleball activities are located at the Coronado Cays Park courts.

RELATED