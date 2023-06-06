City Reopens Cays Park Tennis & Dedicated Pickleball Courts During Community Ceremony

The City of Coronado officially celebrated the completion of Phase One of the Tennis and Pickleball Court Resurfacing Project at Cays Park on June 5.

The project began well ahead of the construction start in April 2023 with months of engagement, a community survey, and meetings with the Coronado Tennis Association and Pickleball Coronado Association to understand the community’s needs. The first phase began at Cays Park in the spring. To create more playing areas for the growing number of pickleball users, two existing tennis courts in Cays Park were converted into eight new dedicated pickleball courts. The city celebrated the opening of the first dedicated public pickleball courts in the city of Coronado on June 5.

“We deeply appreciate the partnerships forged with our community members, the tennis and pickleball associations, and all those who provided input into this project,” said Coronado City Manager Tina Friend. “For our pickleball players, this is a much-needed improvement for an activity that is one of the fastest growing sports nationwide. We can now proudly offer new pickleball courts to our community’s pickleball players. Whether you are new to pickleball or an avid player, you now have courts to play on and enjoy the game.”

Two tennis courts were converted to pickleball courts resulting in eight pickleball courts at Cays Park. The tennis courts and basketball court were also resurfaced and restriped.

The construction on the next phase of the Tennis & Pickleball Court Resurfacing Project began on June 5 at the City’s Tennis Center on Glorietta Boulevard. Once construction is completed, crews will move to the library tennis courts. The complete project is expected to be finished in summer 2023.

Read more about the Tennis & Pickleball Court Resurfacing Project.





