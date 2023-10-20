Friday, October 20, 2023
An Evening with Author Michael Connelly – Nov. 7

2 min.
Coronado Public Library, in partnership with Warwick’s bookstore, presents author Michael Connelly in-person discussing his hot-off-the-presses new book, Resurrection Walk, on Wednesday, November 8 at 7 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at Coronado High School. Connelly’s book will be published on November 7, the day before the event, and Coronado is only his second book-tour stop after Los Angeles.

REGISTER HERE

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Register at:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/michael-connelly-discussing-resurrection-walk-tickets-732976110277?aff=oddtdtcreator  Preferred Seating is available with pre-order of Resurrection Walk through the link as well.

Event details:

  • Check-in opens at 6:15 pm. Please print out your tickets.
  • Seating is first-come, first served.
  • Books will be distributed the evening of the event at check-in to “With Book” ticketholders. Additional books will be available for purchase.
  • The Performing Arts Center is directly behind the Coronado Public Library. You can view a parking map HERE. The two lots marked “school parking lots (for select events only)” will be available.

About Resurrection Walk: 

Defense attorney Mickey Haller is back, taking the long-shot cases, where the chances of winning are one in a million. After getting a wrongfully convicted man out of prison, he is inundated with pleas from incarcerated people claiming innocence. He enlists his half brother, retired LAPD Detective Harry Bosch, to weed through the letters, knowing most claims will be false.

Bosch pulls a needle from the haystack: a woman in prison for killing her husband, a sheriff’s deputy, but who still maintains her innocence. Bosch reviews the case and sees elements that don’t add up, and a sheriff’s department intent on bringing quick justice in the killing of one of its own.

Now Haller has an uphill battle in court, a David fighting Goliaths to vindicate his client. The path for both lawyer and investigator is fraught with danger from those who don’t want the case reopened and will stop at nothing to keep the Haller-Bosch dream team from finding the truth. Packed with intrigue and courtroom drama, Resurrection Walk shows once again that Michael Connelly is “the most consistently superior living crime fiction author” (South Florida Sun Sentinel).

Michael Connelly is the author of 38 previous novels, including #1 New York Times bestsellers Desert StarThe Dark Hours, and The Law of Innocence. His books, which include the Harry Bosch series, the Lincoln Lawyer series, and the Renée Ballard series, have sold more than 85 million copies worldwide. Connelly is a former newspaper reporter who has won numerous awards for his journalism and his novels. He is the executive producer of three television series: Bosch; Bosch: Legacy; and The Lincoln Lawyer. He spends his time in California and Florida.



Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

