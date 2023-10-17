Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Petty Theft (10/7-10/13)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue and 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Prospect Place

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue and Palm Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

10/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

66 year old male

10/9/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

29 year old female

10/9/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

10/10/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of A Avenue

37 year old male

10/12/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of 8th Street

28 year old male

10/12/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

10/13/2023: Grand Theft and Petty Theft – Felony

33 year old male

10/13/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

40 year old female

10/13/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

58 year old male





