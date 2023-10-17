Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Petty Theft (10/7-10/13)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Prospect Place
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on H Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on H Avenue and Palm Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
10/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo
66 year old male
10/9/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
29 year old female
10/9/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
30 year old male
10/10/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 100 block of A Avenue
37 year old male
10/12/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of 8th Street
28 year old male
10/12/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
48 year old male
10/13/2023: Grand Theft and Petty Theft – Felony
33 year old male
10/13/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
40 year old female
10/13/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
58 year old male