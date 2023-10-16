Monday, October 16, 2023
Secretary of Defense Directs USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) deploys from Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

Statement from Secretary of Defense
Lloyd J. Austin III on
Deployment of USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group
to the Eastern Mediterranean

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean. As part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel, the Strike Group includes the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staffs.

The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived earlier this week. The Ford CSG includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Air Force announced deployment to the region of squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft.

The increases to U.S. force posture signal the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

