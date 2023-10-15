Sunday, October 15, 2023
Islander Volleyball Bests Clairemont in Three Sets

Lisa Lamb
On Thursday, October 12, Islander Women’s Volleyball triumphed in an away match over Clairemont in three sets, 25-15, 25-11, 25-12. With the win, the team is now 4-4 in league and 17-14 overall.

Assistant coach Ricky Khang attributed the team’s success to their competitive spirit, good communication, and the team’s ability to have fun. Sophomore Lydia Schutt added that the keys to the win were due to “everyone working together on the court, serving aggressively, and putting balls away.”

The volleyball team celebrates a convincing win and Emily Fernandez’ birthday.

Patrick Henry Match-Up

The Clairemont face-off marked the Islanders fifth match in just ten days. The team went 2-3 in that time frame. A win over Patrick Henry on October 5 avenged a previous loss. In the recent match, the Islanders needed five hard-fought sets to secure the win, 29-27, 22-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13.  Across all sets, Coronado won 116 points while Patrick Henry won 111: A mere 5 points separated the teams’ point totals.

Teamwork

Schutt shared how much she has enjoyed the team this season and that she will miss the seniors when the season ends. Those seniors include Lindsey Balsley, Riley Coker, Ruby Deckman, Emily Fernandez, Sydney Jones, Raine Wilson, and Emily Wygal. Balsley is also a kicker for the Coronado High School football team. She and football teammate Emilia Alpert made history when both women scored in a high school football game on September 24. Balsley kicked an extra point and Alpert scored a 1-yard touchdown en route to beating Mar Vista, 37-6.

Looking Ahead

The next home matches are against league leader Scripps Ranch on Thursday, October 19 at 6 pm and non-league competitor Mira Mesa on Friday, October 20 at 6:15 pm. Come out to show your support of the team. The matches are sure to showcase the Islanders’ signature teamwork, aggressive attacks, and hard-fought digs.

 



