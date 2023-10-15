Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of October 9 & Senior Night

This past week the Islander Girls Varsity Golf Team hosted three home matches and celebrated seniors Bella Villarin, Ines Izuzquiza, and Emily Scheurer to round out the regular season.

Oct. 9: Match Against OLP

To start off the week, the Islanders hosted a league match against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace in a close match-up.

Villarin was medalist of the round with a score of one-under par 35. Izuzquiza carded a 40 and sophomore Elleaire Lyons shot a 41. Scheurer scored a 48 and sophomore Dhara Jost rounded out the team with a 53.

The Islanders suffered a devastatingly narrow loss of just one stroke 217-216, but they would keep their heads held high as they faced their next opponent.

Oct. 11: Match Against Torrey Pines

In team standings, Torrey Pines is the number one ranked school in San Diego. The depth and talent of their players is truly something to admire. To put it in perspective, Falcons claim four of the top five and six of the top ten spots in individual standings.

Unfortunately, Coronado only had four players participating in the match, resulting in an automatic forfeit for the team. However, each player’s score still counted towards their individual differentials and the Islanders who were present put their best foot forward.

Lyons carded her lowest round of the season with a score of even-par 36. She has proved all season that the team’s future is bright and this showing only solidified her success for years to come. Villarin had a round of 37. Scheurer carded a 43, and freshman Andi Socconini scored her best round of the season with a 54.

Oct. 12: Senior Night Against La Jolla

The final matchup of the week was the Islanders’ last league match against La Jolla.

Villarin carded her lowest round of the season with a four-under par 32. Izuzquiza was also in the red with a score of two-under par 34. Lyons had to withdraw from the round due to an injury to her hand. Scheurer scored a 45, Jost a 51, and Socconini a 55.

The Islanders’ cumulative total of 217 easily bested the visiting team’s 232 to earn the girls’ fifth and final Western League win of the season.

Seniors Bella Villarin, Ines Izuzquiza, and Emily Scheurer were also celebrated at the end of the round to commemorate their contributions and achievements to the team.

Bella has been on the high school varsity team since her freshman year. Throughout the years she has greatly enjoyed the opportunity to play different courses, meet new people and dogs, and eat Chick-fil-A after matches. She has looked up to CHS grad Samantha Lorr for inspiration and loves being a leader on the team. Her favorite memories this year were the match on September 28 against Point Loma at Balboa where she had to wear her goggles to Chick-fil-A, the time where Stu almost drove the van to SeaWorld, and eating all the baked goods by Mrs. Lyons and Kylie. Bella plans on attending a four-year university on the East Coast and although she doesn’t necessarily want to pursue collegiate golf, she’ll always have this sport in her back pocket to use for business purposes and networking. She has loved her time as an Islander and is so excited for what the future holds. She’d like to thank her family for their support, The First Tee for their generosity, Coach Stu for his leadership and for not crashing the van, her sister for her companionship on the golf course, and Elleaire for being the best playing partner she could ever ask for.

Editor’s Note: Bella has been writing for The Coronado Times since she began her freshman year at CHS in August of COVID 2020 . We are going to miss her enthusiasm and well-written and consistent contributions to our publication.

Ines wanted to thank all of her teammates for supporting her throughout these last four years and Coach Stuart as well. She would also like to thank her family and friends for supporting her throughout her life with golf and just in general. She wants to play golf in college, but is not committed yet. Ines plans on pursuing a gap year and taking a year for herself. Following her gap year she plans to major in business or finance.

Emily has been a member of the golf team for four years. Her favorite memory from her time on the golf team is visiting Chick-fil-A and playing with her friends. Emily plans to attend a 4-year college and to continue playing golf as much as she can. She would like to thank her parents and Coach Stu for their support through these last four years.

This week, the Islanders will compete in the San Diego City Tournament at Balboa Golf Course on Monday, October 16. Players will consist of Western League schools such as La Jolla, Cathedral, Point Loma, OLP, and Scripps Ranch. After 18 holes of strokeplay, the top 16 players will move onto matchplay until one player is crowned champion on Thursday, October 19.

Find CIF San Diego Section Girls Golf results here.

Find Coronado team and individual player results here.





