Coronado Crime Report: Larceny, Assault With a Deadly Weapon (9/30-10/6)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 6th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
9/30/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
62 year old male
10/3/2023: Larceny, Crime Against Police, and Joyriding – Felony on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue
31 year old male
10/3/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
32 year old male
10/4/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
24 year old male
10/4/2023: Corporal Injury, Assault With a Deadly Weapon, and False Imprisonment – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
34 year old male
10/5/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Lunar
58 year old male
10/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way
33 year old female
10/6/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue
47 year old male