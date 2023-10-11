Coronado Crime Report: Larceny, Assault With a Deadly Weapon (9/30-10/6)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/30/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

62 year old male

10/3/2023: Larceny, Crime Against Police, and Joyriding – Felony on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue

31 year old male

10/3/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

32 year old male

10/4/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

24 year old male

10/4/2023: Corporal Injury, Assault With a Deadly Weapon, and False Imprisonment – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

34 year old male

10/5/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Lunar

58 year old male

10/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way

33 year old female

10/6/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue

47 year old male





