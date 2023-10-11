Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Larceny, Assault With a Deadly Weapon (9/30-10/6)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 6th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and 10th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/30/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
62 year old male

10/3/2023: Larceny, Crime Against Police, and Joyriding – Felony on 1600 block of Pomona Avenue
31 year old male

10/3/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
32 year old male

10/4/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
24 year old male

10/4/2023: Corporal Injury, Assault With a Deadly Weapon, and False Imprisonment – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
34 year old male

10/5/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Lunar
58 year old male

10/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way
33 year old female

10/6/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue
47 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Illicit Scavenging, Receiving Stolen Property (9/23-9/29)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Traffic Accidents (9/16-9/22)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence, Crime Against Elderly (9/9-9/15)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon (9/2-9/8)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence and Theft of Vehicle (8/26-9/1)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (8/19-8/25)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Illicit Scavenging, Receiving Stolen Property (9/23-9/29)

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 25

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Traffic Accidents (9/16-9/22)

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 11

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence, Crime Against Elderly (9/9-9/15)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon (9/2-9/8)

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Local Author Shares Leadership Lessons at Coronado Navy League and MOAA...