Sunday, October 8, 2023
Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of October 2

3 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

This past week the Islander Girls Varsity Golf Team had one Western League match against Scripps Ranch at Torrey Pines North Course. The annual Farmers Insurance Open hosted by the PGA Tour is played annually at Torrey Pines, and the 2021 U.S. Open Championship was also held there. 

Freshman Andi Socconini chips onto the par-five ninth green at Torrey Pines North Course.

Given such prestige and notability, one would expect the course itself to be in spectacular condition. However, when the Islanders played their match, the course was in the process of overseeding, which promotes grass growth on existing turf. This meant that while the fairways and rough are going to be perfectly luscious come January for the Farmers Insurance Open, the girls faced dried, yellow grass during their match. 

There were both advantages and disadvantages of playing the course while overseeding. On a positive note, the notoriously thick rough wasn’t nearly as dense and troublesome as past rounds. This meant that if a player missed the fairway, it was easier to reach the green and the consequences wouldn’t be that harsh. On the other hand, playing on dried, yellow grass wasn’t that appealing, especially for a prestigious course like Torrey Pines.

Despite the conditions, the Islanders picked up an easy win against the Falcons with a team score of 215-290.

Sophomore Elleaire Lyons hits her second shot on the par-five ninth hole at Torrey Pines North Course.

Senior Ines Izuzquiza was the medalist of the round with her lowest round of the season so far. She fired a score of three-under par 33, solidifying her position as one of the top ten players in San Diego County. Fellow senior Bella Villarin carded a round of even-par 36. Sophomores Elleaire Lyons and Dhara Jost shot 43 and 48, respectively. For Jost, it was her second to lowest round of the season so far, showcasing her incredible improvement and adaptability to different courses. Sophomore Kylie Peterson rounded out the team with a 55.

Senior Ines Izuzquiza was the medalist of the round with her lowest round of the season so far. She fired a score of three-under par 33, solidifying her position as one of the top ten players in San Diego County.

With a margin of 75 strokes, the match was the Islanders’ easiest victory of the season. Their Western League record stands at 4-4 and 4-10 overall. 

The Islanders are currently ranked ninth in San Diego County with a team differential of 32.41. The girls are also ranked third in Division II schools atop Cathedral Catholic.

Sophomore Dhara Jost putts for par on the par-five ninth hole at Torrey Pines North Course. She carded a 48, her second lowest round of the season so far.

Out of 370 girls golf players, Izuzquiza is currently ranked seventh in San Diego County with an individual differential of 0.65. Villarin is just behind in eighth place with a differential of 1.06.

Next week, the girls have three matches all at home at Coronado Golf Course. On Monday, October 9, the Islanders will have a rematch against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace in a crucial league game. On Wednesday, the girls will face the Torrey Pines Falcons, and on Thursday, October 12, the team will celebrate Senior Night with a match against La Jolla. 

Sophomore Elleaire Lyons chips onto the par-five ninth hole at Torrey Pines North Course.

Find CIF San Diego Section Girls Golf results here.

Find Coronado team and individual player results here



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Social Bytes: J.T. O’Sullivan’s QB School Surpasses 25 Million Views

Sports

Islander Cross Country Starts League Competition

Sports

Islander Volleyball Defeats Mission Bay in 5-Set Thriller

Sports

Islander Tennis Avenges Early Losses Versus Mira Mesa and Canyon Hills, Then Overpowers High Tech High

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 25

Sports

Social Bytes: CHS Football Video Highlights – Coronado 37, Mar Vista 6

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 11

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence, Crime Against Elderly (9/9-9/15)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon (9/2-9/8)

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 4

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Swinging Into the 2023 Season

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence and Theft of Vehicle (8/26-9/1)

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Secretary of Defense Directs USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group...