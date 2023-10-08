Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of October 2

This past week the Islander Girls Varsity Golf Team had one Western League match against Scripps Ranch at Torrey Pines North Course. The annual Farmers Insurance Open hosted by the PGA Tour is played annually at Torrey Pines, and the 2021 U.S. Open Championship was also held there.

Given such prestige and notability, one would expect the course itself to be in spectacular condition. However, when the Islanders played their match, the course was in the process of overseeding, which promotes grass growth on existing turf. This meant that while the fairways and rough are going to be perfectly luscious come January for the Farmers Insurance Open, the girls faced dried, yellow grass during their match.

There were both advantages and disadvantages of playing the course while overseeding. On a positive note, the notoriously thick rough wasn’t nearly as dense and troublesome as past rounds. This meant that if a player missed the fairway, it was easier to reach the green and the consequences wouldn’t be that harsh. On the other hand, playing on dried, yellow grass wasn’t that appealing, especially for a prestigious course like Torrey Pines.

Despite the conditions, the Islanders picked up an easy win against the Falcons with a team score of 215-290.

Senior Ines Izuzquiza was the medalist of the round with her lowest round of the season so far. She fired a score of three-under par 33, solidifying her position as one of the top ten players in San Diego County. Fellow senior Bella Villarin carded a round of even-par 36. Sophomores Elleaire Lyons and Dhara Jost shot 43 and 48, respectively. For Jost, it was her second to lowest round of the season so far, showcasing her incredible improvement and adaptability to different courses. Sophomore Kylie Peterson rounded out the team with a 55.

With a margin of 75 strokes, the match was the Islanders’ easiest victory of the season. Their Western League record stands at 4-4 and 4-10 overall.

The Islanders are currently ranked ninth in San Diego County with a team differential of 32.41. The girls are also ranked third in Division II schools atop Cathedral Catholic.

Out of 370 girls golf players, Izuzquiza is currently ranked seventh in San Diego County with an individual differential of 0.65. Villarin is just behind in eighth place with a differential of 1.06.

Next week, the girls have three matches all at home at Coronado Golf Course. On Monday, October 9, the Islanders will have a rematch against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace in a crucial league game. On Wednesday, the girls will face the Torrey Pines Falcons, and on Thursday, October 12, the team will celebrate Senior Night with a match against La Jolla.

Find CIF San Diego Section Girls Golf results here.

Find Coronado team and individual player results here.





