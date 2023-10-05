CHA Presents Wine & Lecture: “Designing Hollywood: How the Studio Wardrobe Department Created the Image Of Golden Age Movie Stars” – Oct. 19

The Coronado Historical Association is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all history and film lovers for a special lecture on Thursday, October 19, at 5:30 pm by local Coronadan, Christian Esquevin about his new book, Designing Hollywood: How the Studio Wardrobe Department Created the Image of Golden Age Movie Stars.

From the earliest days of their establishment in Hollywood, movie studios found that they needed to set up wardrobe departments and hire the best costume designers they could find. Women made up a large part of the movie audience, and they were inspired by the newest fashions on their favorite stars. The studios geared their advertisements towards promoting what the top stars would be wearing in forthcoming films.

The lecture will focus on Esquevin’s new book and will include a slide show featuring the biggest stars of the Golden Age in costumes designed to create their image. As Randall Thropp, the Paramount Pictures Archivist stated about Designing Hollywood, “The most comprehensive look into the world of costume designers, their creative teams, and the great costume departments of Hollywood. I was fascinated with every detail in this book – something I’ve looked forward to for years! A remarkable achievement.”

Christian Esquevin was born in Marseille, France to French parents. He grew up in Los Angeles and attended California State University Los Angeles, with a B.A. in Anthropology and a Masters in Library Science from University of Southern California. He worked for 30 years as the beloved Director of the Coronado Public Library, from 1988-2018, where he oversaw a major expansion and remodel of the library building, including the addition of the Ramos Martinez “La Avenida” murals. Christian Esquevin received the “Jewel in Our Crown Award” from the Coronado Historical Association in 2008 and the “Coronado Citizen of the Year Award” from the Coronado Private Bank in 2016.

Esquevin is also the author of Adrian: Silver Screen to Custom Label. He also writes the movie costume blog: silverscreenmodes.com. His great-aunt worked in the Hollywood studio wardrobe departments in the 1920s and 30s. He is married to Sydney Stanley and lives in Coronado.

Mark your calendars for an enchanting evening with Christian Esquevin as he takes the audience on a journey through Hollywood’s beautiful wardrobe history. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session, allowing attendees to interact with the author and gain deeper insights into the topic, and a book signing.

The lecture is open to the public, and tickets are on sale at www.coronadohistory.org. Tickets are $15 for CHA members and $20 for nonmembers and include a wine and cheese reception with the author prior to the lecture. Seating is limited, so purchasing your tickets early is highly recommended. Don’t miss this unique opportunity on October 19 at the Coronado Historical Association at 1100 Orange Avenue. The reception begins at 5:30 pm and is followed by the lecture at 6 pm.





