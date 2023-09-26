“Little Women” Go Big on the Stage; CoSA’s Fall Musical Explores Adventure, Love, and Ambition – Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is excited to bring the timeless tale of Little Women to the stage. The Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory will perform Little Women the Musical at the Coronado Center for Performing Arts at 650 D Avenue in five shows, Friday, October 27-Sunday, October 29, and Friday, November 3-Saturdaym November 4. Tickets are on sale at this link.

Although the original novel by Louisa May Alcott was written in 1868, the themes of domesticity, work, and love still ring true today, according to Barbara Wolf, CoSA Musical Theatre Director.

“I really think the musical is about following your dreams, and that is always relevant,” said Wolf. “The main character, Jo, stays with her passion of writing even in the face of negativity. She learns to write in the end what she knows, not what is popular.”

Based on Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of four sisters, Jo (Evi Anderson), Meg (Alexa Cortina), Beth (Emile Armenta) and Amy (Scotlynn Potter) set in Civil War America. This captivating story is brought to life with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. The musical, licensed by Music Theatre International, has been produced nationally and internationally. Wolf said that the students are embracing the storyline and musical performances.

“While the story is so empowering, the music is extraordinary,” said Wolf. “Jason Howland and Mindi Dickstein wrote this gorgeous score which our cast performs beautifully.”

Wolf said that the students are enjoying the challenge of being part of a “period” musical and capturing the physicality of the time period. The cast also includes Jess Nelson as Marmee March, Kenne McCann as Mrs. Laurence, Bruno Dominguez as Laurie Laurence, Addison Nesbitt as Aunt March, James Bates as Mr. John Brooke, Lili DeSisto as Mrs. Kirk, Katie Moreno as Clarissa, Haissam Kouli as Rodrigo, Ysabella Barraza as Hag, Ella Chiaos as Troll, and Maya Hurst as Rodrigo 2.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





