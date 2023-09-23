72.6 F
Sharp Coronado Hospital to Hold FREE Flu Shot Clinics in October 2023

Photo from 2021 clinic, featuring a group of Southwestern College nurses who helped.

An annual flu shot has been shown to help prevent or reduce the severity of the influenza virus. The flu vaccine is recommended every year beginning in October.

Sharp Coronado Hospital will hold three FREE flu shot clinics* in October. The flu shots will be administered by, and in partnership with, Southwestern College nursing students.

The clinic will be set up in front of the grassy lawn / labyrinth on the northwest side of the hospital near 255 Soledad Place.

Monday, Oct. 2, Noon to 4 pm
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8 am to Noon
Monday, Oct. 9, 8 am to 4 pm (or while supplies last)

*While supplies last. Standard dose vaccine. High-dose vaccine will be available at this event for those 65 years of age and older, upon request; but it is in limited supply and will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

RELATED, 2017:

Flu Shots and Elbow Etiquette

 

 



