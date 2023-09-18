2023 Coronado Crown Cup Tennis Results – Find Out Which Teams Were Crowned

The 2023 Crown Cup took place at the Coronado Tennis Center last weekend. The Coronado Tennis Association in partnership with Impact Activities were the hosts, and the entire event was a tremendous success. Fuzz was flying, shoes were screeching and balls were blasted as doubles teams battled for the crown. The majority of entrants were local Coronado players and dozens of tennis fans showed up to cheer them on.

Duane Weekly, Crown Cup Tournament Director and Coronado Tennis Association Board Member, was very pleased with the event. Weekly explained, “Being a CTA board member allows me the opportunity to help organize community social tennis events. The Crown Cup is by far my favorite tournament. It allows me, the CTA and Impact Activities to bring the Coronado tennis community together for a fun and very competitive event, without the restraints of USTA or other sanctioned tournaments.

“It would not happen without the tireless volunteer work from all the CTA board members, Impact Activities and of course, the CTA members! The Crown Cup tournament is a tradition that brings our tennis community together, creates new lasting relationships, and it utilizes one of the best kept secrets of the world and Coronado…the Glorietta Coronado Tennis Center! My sincere thanks to all the CTA members, Impact Activities and all the players who gave it their best. We hope to see you all join in the fun. Please follow us at www.coronadotennis.org or Impact Activities. Get involved!”

Coronado Tennis Center’s Joel Myer shared, “The annual crown cup highlights our top local doubles talent. Thank you to to CTA who partnered with us to put on this event. We look forward to hosting more competitive events in the near future including a NCAA Division 1 tournament to be hosted at the Coronado Tennis Center in November.”

THE 2023 CROWN CUP RESULTS:

Complete scores shown below:

If you are interested in signing up for next year, be sure to visit Coronado Tennis Center to learn more. Will your name be on the cup next year?






