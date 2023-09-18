67.7 F
Coronado
Monday, September 18, 2023
FeaturedPeopleSports

2023 Coronado Crown Cup Tennis Results – Find Out Which Teams Were Crowned

3 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The 2023 Crown Cup took place at the Coronado Tennis Center last weekend. The Coronado Tennis Association in partnership with Impact Activities were the hosts, and the entire event was a tremendous success. Fuzz was flying, shoes were screeching and balls were blasted as doubles teams battled for the crown. The majority of entrants were local Coronado players and dozens of tennis fans showed up to cheer them on.

Duane Weekly, Crown Cup Tournament Director and Coronado Tennis Association Board Member, was very pleased with the event. Weekly explained, “Being a CTA board member allows me the opportunity to help organize community social tennis events. The Crown Cup is by far my favorite tournament. It allows me, the CTA and Impact Activities to bring the Coronado tennis community together for a fun and very competitive event, without the restraints of USTA or other sanctioned tournaments.

“It would not happen without the tireless volunteer work from all the CTA board members, Impact Activities and of course, the CTA members! The Crown Cup tournament is a tradition that brings our tennis community together, creates new lasting relationships, and it utilizes one of the best kept secrets of the world and Coronado…the Glorietta Coronado Tennis Center! My sincere thanks to all the CTA members, Impact Activities and all the players who gave it their best. We hope to see you all join in the fun. Please follow us at www.coronadotennis.org  or Impact Activities. Get involved!”

Coronado Tennis Center’s Joel Myer shared, “The annual crown cup highlights our top local doubles talent. Thank you to to CTA who partnered with us to put on this event. We look forward to hosting more competitive events in the near future including a NCAA Division 1 tournament to be hosted at the Coronado Tennis Center in November.”

THE 2023 CROWN CUP RESULTS:

Luke Serna (left) and Bob Balfour (right) won in the Mens 4.0-4.5 Doubles division final of the Coronado Crown Cup played Sunday afternoon Sept. 17, 2023, at the Coronado Tennis Center. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)
Coronado resident Bob Balfour hits a backhand during his finals doubles match of Coronado Crown Cup Tournament played Sunday, Sept 17, 2023 in Coronado. Balfour and his doubles partner Luke Serna won the Mens 4.0-4.5 Doubles division championship. (Photo By Joan C. Fahrenthold).
Left to Right: Luke Serna and Bob Balfour beat Kenton Hems and Hector Reyes 7-5, 6-4 in the Mens 4.0-4.5 Doubles division championship. (Photo By Joan C. Fahrenthold)
Jessica Cunningham (left) and Megan West (right) won the Women’s 3.0-3.5 Doubles division final of the Coronado Crown Cup played Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at the Coronado Tennis Center. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)
Coronado resident Jessica Cunningham hits a forehand during her finals doubles match in the Coronado Crown Cup Tournament played Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Coronado. Cunningham and her doubles partner Megan West won the Women’s 3.0-3.5 Doubles division championship. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)
Left to Right: Meagan McKissick, Erin Enrico, Jessica Cunningham and Megan West.  Cunningham/West won the Women’s 3.0-3.5 Doubles division championship 6-3, 6-4.
Daniel Gant (left) and David Livingston (right) won in the Mens 3.0-3.5 Doubles division of the Coronado Crown Cup tournament played Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Coronado Tennis Center. Gant/Livingston beat Stansell/Swartz 7-6, 6-0. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)
Daniel Gant hits a forehand return during the Coronado Crown Cup 3.0-3.5 doubles championship match Sunday, Sept 17, 2023. Gant and his partner David Livingston won the Mens 3.0-3.5 Doubles division championship. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)
Left to Right: Todd Hoyt and Kellie McMullen won the 8.0 Mixed Doubles Championship. They beat Ignacio/Zepeda 6-3, 6-3.
Joel Myers is flanked by Kellie McMullen and Todd Hoyt as they all hold the Crown Cup.
Left to Right:  Carrie Mickel / Diana Meskimen beat Lainie Reuter / Maggie Pettit in the Womens 3.0-3.5 Consolation Finals by a score of 6-2, 6-0.

Complete scores shown below:

If you are interested in signing up for next year, be sure to visit Coronado Tennis Center to learn more. Will your name be on the cup next year?

 



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 11

Sports

Fall/Winter Training with Performance Elite – Free Training Seminar Oct. 7

History

“Open Doors” Exhibit Closes with Heartfelt Reception

Sports

Three Americans Advance to Quarterfinals as the Cymbiotika San Diego Open Heats Up

City of Coronado

Community Encouraged to Weigh in on Cays Park Proposals, Learn About Options 100, 75, 50, 25

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon (9/2-9/8)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

An Enduring Legacy: SEAL Team THREE Celebrates 40 Years

People

Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Shane Cannon, Smacks 4 Bombs, Tallies a .444 Batting Average in 14 Games

People

Social Bytes: Coronado Teen, Eddie Reynolds, “Whips” for the Gold and Finishes Fourth in Dual Slalom

Business

Video: Villa Capri Hotel Demolished – See What’s Coming Next

Community News

July 3rd at 6pm: Circumnavigation Bike Ride Around the “Island”

History

Coronado-Based SEAL Team 5 Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Join Emerald Keepers for the Coronado Community Conference – Oct. 11