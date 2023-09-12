76.4 F
Coronado
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon (9/2-9/8)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Palm Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/4/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue
34 year old male

9/5/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Park Place
27 year old female

9/6/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
63 year old male

9/6/2023: Robbery, Battery, and Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 600 block of Marcilla Way
18 year old male

9/8/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of State Route 75
38 year old male

9/8/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street
30 year old male

9/8/2023: Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, and Battery – Felony on 1200 block of Alameda Boulevard
20 year old male

9/8/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street
51 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence and Theft of Vehicle (8/26-9/1)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (8/19-8/25)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Shoplifting, Robbery, Vehicle Theft (8/12-8/18)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest (8/5-8/11)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Battery (7/29-8/4)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft & Resisting Arrest (7/22-7/28)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (8/19-8/25)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Shoplifting, Robbery, Vehicle Theft (8/12-8/18)

Military

Avenue of Heroes: John E. Schaefer

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest (8/5-8/11)

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Arthur D. Ronimus Jr.

Sports

CHS Girls Golf Team Looking for New Players – Beginners Welcome

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.