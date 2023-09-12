Coronado Crime Report: Assault with a Deadly Weapon (9/2-9/8)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Palm Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/4/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

34 year old male

9/5/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Park Place

27 year old female

9/6/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

63 year old male

9/6/2023: Robbery, Battery, and Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 600 block of Marcilla Way

18 year old male

9/8/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of State Route 75

38 year old male

9/8/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

30 year old male

9/8/2023: Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, and Battery – Felony on 1200 block of Alameda Boulevard

20 year old male

9/8/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street

51 year old male





