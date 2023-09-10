Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 4

This past week, the Islander Girls Varsity Golf Team participated in three consecutive matches, one of them being the team’s first Western League match of the season. The Western League consists of Coronado, Cathedral Catholic, Point Loma, Scripps Ranch, Our Lady of Peace Academy, and La Jolla. The Islanders have claimed the title of Western League Champions for the past four years and are looking forward to making it their fifth this fall.

The first match of the week was held against Canyon Crest Academy at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, a course that all but one Islander had never stepped foot on before. The back nine played exceptionally hilly with narrow fairways, thick rough, and fast greens. It was definitely a rollercoaster ride kind of day, but the girls put their best efforts forward.

Senior Ines Izuzquiza was medalist of the round with an impressive score of two-over par 38, her best of the season so far. She was four-over par going into eight, then birdied her last two holes. Fellow senior Bella Villarin was next with a 39. Sophomore Elleaire Lyons followed with a 48. Sophomore Dhara Jost proved her consistency, shooting a 56. Freshman Andi Socconini rounded out the Islanders with a 67.

The Islanders were just barely edged out by the Ravens by a score of 232-248. However, things were looking bright for this young team as they faced their next opponent: the Cathedral Catholic Dons.

Again away from home turf, the Islanders traveled to Rancho Santa Fe Country Club, one of the most notably difficult courses in San Diego. Recognized as one of the top 100 walking golf courses in America, the club itself was immaculate. However, the course was deceptively challenging as a multitude of bunkers lined the fairways and surrounded the greens. Putts were hard to sink since the greens were lightning fast. The Dons certainly had the upper hand on playing their home course, but it was a needed experience for the girls to play such a difficult course.

Izuzquiza was once again medalist with a two-over par 38. Her ability to shoot low on tricky, unfamiliar courses shows her adaptability and steady mindset. She certainly is a force to be reckoned with. Villarin suffered a rough day and carded a 43. Lyons was right behind her with a 47, and senior Emily Scheurer and Jost both scored rounds of 53.

It was yet another close loss of 220-234, but considering that it was several of the players’ first time playing the course, the Islanders took every experience as a learning lesson for the future.

The last match of the week was held at the Islanders’ stomping grounds: Coronado Golf Course. A win was expected against Canyon Crest, but Coronado’s opponents seemed to have put their “A” team forward as the Ravens yet again clinched the win 207-227.

Izuzquiza was medalist for the third time in a row with her best round of the season so far: even-par 36. Look out, because this senior will definitely be firing rounds under par sooner rather than later. Villarin followed with a 37. Lyons posted her second-best of the season: four-over par 40. Jost was yet again a key player with her 51, and Socconini rounded out the team with a 63.

Although the scores are currently not winning the Islanders matches, there is more than what meets the eye. The team is still young and gaining abundant experience playing some of the toughest courses in San Diego. It makes playing their home course that much easier by adjusting and adapting as they hit the road. There is no doubt the Islanders will bring home the win in the near future, but for now they’re grinding it out on the course.

This week, the Islanders have three home matches: two league and one nonleague. The first will be held on Monday, September 11, against Palm Desert. On Tuesday, the girls will face Point Loma, and on Thursday the Islanders will battle it out against Scripps Ranch.

Find CIF San Diego Section Girls Golf results here.

Find Coronado team and individual player results here.





