Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence and Theft of Vehicle (8/26-9/1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

8/26/2023: Domestic Violence and Malicious Damage to a Communication Device – Felony on 700 block of Palm Avenue

59 year old male

8/28/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

24 year old male

8/29/2023: Theft of Vehicle and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 1000 block of 8th Street

21 year old female

8/29/2023: Outside Agency Warrant and Driving While License Suspended – Felony on 700 block of 8th Street

35 year old male

8/29/2023: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Restraining Order and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

8/31/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 100 block of C Avenue

25 year old male

9/1/2023: False Vehicle Registration and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

55 year old male

9/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue

29 year old male





