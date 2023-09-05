70.1 F
Coronado
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence and Theft of Vehicle (8/26-9/1)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

8/26/2023: Domestic Violence and Malicious Damage to a Communication Device – Felony on 700 block of Palm Avenue
59 year old male

8/28/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
24 year old male

8/29/2023: Theft of Vehicle and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 1000 block of 8th Street
21 year old female

8/29/2023: Outside Agency Warrant and Driving While License Suspended – Felony on 700 block of 8th Street
35 year old male

8/29/2023: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Restraining Order and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
42 year old male

8/31/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 100 block of C Avenue
25 year old male

9/1/2023: False Vehicle Registration and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
55 year old male

9/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue
29 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (8/19-8/25)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Shoplifting, Robbery, Vehicle Theft (8/12-8/18)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest (8/5-8/11)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Battery (7/29-8/4)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft & Resisting Arrest (7/22-7/28)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft, Lewd Acts, Resisting Arrest (7/15-7/21)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: John E. Schaefer

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest (8/5-8/11)

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Arthur D. Ronimus Jr.

Sports

CHS Girls Golf Team Looking for New Players – Beginners Welcome

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft and Battery (7/29-8/4)

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert Murline

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.