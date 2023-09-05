Coronado Crime Report: Domestic Violence and Theft of Vehicle (8/26-9/1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
8/26/2023: Domestic Violence and Malicious Damage to a Communication Device – Felony on 700 block of Palm Avenue
59 year old male
8/28/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
24 year old male
8/29/2023: Theft of Vehicle and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 1000 block of 8th Street
21 year old female
8/29/2023: Outside Agency Warrant and Driving While License Suspended – Felony on 700 block of 8th Street
35 year old male
8/29/2023: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Restraining Order and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
42 year old male
8/31/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 100 block of C Avenue
25 year old male
9/1/2023: False Vehicle Registration and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
55 year old male
9/1/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 400 block of A Avenue
29 year old male