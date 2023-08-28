78.6 F
Coronado
Monday, August 28, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (8/19-8/25)

Less than 1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Tulagi Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

8/19/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
48 year old female

8/24/2023: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1000 block of 8th Street
42 year old male

8/25/2023: Receiving a Stolen Vehicle – Felony on 1st Street and D Avenue
18 year old male

8/25/2023: Resisting Arrest, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75
46 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

