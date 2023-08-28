Coronado Crime Report: Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (8/19-8/25)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Tulagi Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Adella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

8/19/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

48 year old female

8/24/2023: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1000 block of 8th Street

42 year old male

8/25/2023: Receiving a Stolen Vehicle – Felony on 1st Street and D Avenue

18 year old male

8/25/2023: Resisting Arrest, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75

46 year old male





