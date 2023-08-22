75.6 F
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Shoplifting, Robbery, Vehicle Theft (8/12-8/18)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard
Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

8/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road
45 year old female

8/12/2023: Hit and Run and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
26 year old male

8/12/2023: Reckless Driving and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
21 year old male

8/12/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue
25 year old male

8/16/2023: False Vehicle Registration and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 2nd Street
21 year old male

8/16/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
50 year old male

8/17/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of A Avenue
26 year old male

8/17/2023: Theft of Vehicle – Felony on 1100 block of Front Street
27 year old male

8/17/2023: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and C Avenue
18 year old male

8/18/2023: Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Violation of Parole – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue
55 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

