Coronado Crime Report: Shoplifting, Robbery, Vehicle Theft (8/12-8/18)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

8/12/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road

45 year old female

8/12/2023: Hit and Run and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

26 year old male

8/12/2023: Reckless Driving and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

21 year old male

8/12/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of A Avenue

25 year old male

8/16/2023: False Vehicle Registration and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 2nd Street

21 year old male

8/16/2023: Shoplifting – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

8/17/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of A Avenue

26 year old male

8/17/2023: Theft of Vehicle – Felony on 1100 block of Front Street

27 year old male

8/17/2023: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and C Avenue

18 year old male

8/18/2023: Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Violation of Parole – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue

55 year old male





