Video: Villa Capri Hotel Demolished – See What’s Coming Next

This morning, Villa Capri was demolished in order to make way for the next version of this boutique hotel. It was first opened in 1956 by a mother-daughter duo, Dulcie Trowbridge and Bettye Vaughen. The hotel was acquired in October of 2017 for just over $6 million by J Street Hospitality, a real estate investment and development company specializing in hospitality projects, based in downtown San Diego.

The former property will be replaced by a 40-room boutique hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant. The new hotel intends on honoring the past by maintaining not only the name Villa Capri, but also the iconic diving lady and large neon signs that locals are used to seeing lighting up Orange Avenue. A rendition of what the new property will look like is shown towards the end of this article.

Caltrans has approved lane closures for the Villa Capri hotel remodel project that will start to affect traffic as soon as Monday, July 31. Traffic control measures will be in place throughout the construction.

