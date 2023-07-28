Friday, July 28, 2023
Orange Ave Lane Closures for Villa Capri Remodel

Caltrans has approved lane closures for the Villa Capri hotel remodel project that will start to affect traffic as soon as Monday, July 31. Traffic control measures will be in place throughout the construction.

The Caltrans permit allows the construction contractor during a 14-month period to:

  • Close one northbound lane of Orange Avenue at a time.
  • Conduct different phases of the lane closures that include:
    • One lane closed between Glorietta Blvd and Adella Ave. Depending on the construction phase, the northbound left or right lane may be closed.
    • The lane closure will start moving cars into one lane just after Avenida de las Arenas (northbound), and will taper to one lane by Avenida del Sol.  The closed lane will then reopen to two lanes by the Adella Avenue intersection.

The allowed closure hours are:

  • Monday-Friday: 9 am to 6 pm. Daytime closures would be implemented. as needed. for the duration of the project (14 months)
  • Sunday-Thursday: 9 am to 5 am.  Nighttime closures would occur for the first few months of the construction (up to November/December)

J Street Hospitality Unveils Plans for Villa Capri Hotel



