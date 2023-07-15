Avenue of Heroes: John “Jack” Webster McCormick

Prepared by: Celeste McCormick Benn (daughter)
Captain John ‘Jack’ Webster McCormick was born in Laurel, Mississippi, in 1913. He was one of ten children, three of which went on to serve in the military. He attended the United States Naval Academy, graduating in 1935.
His first duty was as an assistant navigator on the cruiser USS Minneapolis (CA-36). He then served on the destroyer USS Wasmuth (DD-338), and the USS Capella (AK-13). He served as Engineering Officer during the fitting out of the new destroyer USS Bancroft (DD-256) and served aboard her during the ship’s first six months at sea. He did the same with the USS Maddox (DD-158). He also saw destroyer service on the USS Barry (DD-933) and the USS Cole (DD-155) before being sent to the Naval Post Graduate School to study marine design engineering.
In December 1941, he married Marjory ‘Jerry’ Monticone of Newport, Rhode Island. The war interrupted his studies and sent him to duty as Assistant, Engineering Officer aboard the battleship New Jersey (BB- 62). In 1944, he was promoted to Commander and Engineering Officer during a shake-down cruise in the western Atlantic and Caribbean
during WWII. Jack earned nine battle stars and a Commendation Ribbon with Combat “V”. After the war, his family grew by two sons and two daughters.
In 1946 Capt. McCormick began a long series of advancements as a ship designer and builder at the Philadelphia Shipyard and later in Washington, D.C. and Norfolk, Virginia; production officer at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard; and Commanding Officer of the Ship
Repair Facility in Yokosuka, Japan. His last active duty was as Navy Shipbuilding Liaison Officer in Europe based in the Netherlands and overseeing facilities in Madrid and Lisbon. After the Navy, Capt. McCormick held executive engineering posts with General Dynamics
and Harco Engineering Co.
Capt. McCormick was a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a volunteer in the Coronado Hospital Auxiliary for many years, a member of the Coronado Tennis Association, and the Hotel del Coronado Beach and Tennis Club.
He is interred at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery along with his wife and son, Ensign John Webster McCormick, Jr. who died in the Vietnam conflict.