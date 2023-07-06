Thursday, July 6, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Public Intoxication (6/24-6/30)

2 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard and 6th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ynez Place

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Isabella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Adella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

6/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injuries – Felony on 600 block of Alameda Boulevard

66 year old male

6/25/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 1st Street

29 year old female

6/27/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old male

6/28/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of C Avenue

34 year old male

6/28/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

43 year old female

6/30/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Unsafe Lane Change – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Churchill Place

23 year old female

6/30/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

6/30/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Infraction on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida Lunar

31 year old male

6/30/2023: Handicapped Parking Fraud – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

20 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A junior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

