Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Public Intoxication (6/24-6/30)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard and 6th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ynez Place
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Adella Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
6/24/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injuries – Felony on 600 block of Alameda Boulevard
66 year old male
6/25/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 1st Street
29 year old female
6/27/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
44 year old male
6/28/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of C Avenue
34 year old male
6/28/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
43 year old female
6/30/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Unsafe Lane Change – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Churchill Place
23 year old female
6/30/2023: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
30 year old male
6/30/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Infraction on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida Lunar
31 year old male
6/30/2023: Handicapped Parking Fraud – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
20 year old male