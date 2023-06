The John D. Spreckels Center offers individual tech tutoring appointments twice a month for adults 50+. Bring your questions and challenges and increase your knowledge of the devices in our lives. Reserve a 30-minute session on June 16 or 30 between 9am and 11:30am with the center’s technology specialist, James Fader.

$10 for residents, $12 for nonresidents. To learn about future dates or to register, call 619-522-7343. Spreckels Center is located at 1019 7th Street.