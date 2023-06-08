Thursday, June 8, 2023
Community News

Support PAWS of Coronado by Voting for Cat City Manager through June 22

1 min.
PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronado
All 14 meowvelous catdidates for Cat City Manager.

The dogs can’t have all the fun. The highly anticipated Coronado Cat City Manager contest is well underway and 14 remarkable feline catdidates are campaigning for the prestigious title as PAWS is looking to name its second Coronado Cat City Manager.

These cats might look familiar as they are either Coronado residents or have been adopted from PAWS of Coronado. Each catdidate displays their own unique qualities from whiskered wisdom to purrfect problem solving. It is a tough choice, but an exciting opportunity to support PAWS of Coronado and the work that they do for animal welfare.

To participate, visit www.pawsofcoronado.org/events and cast your vote for the most suitable cat. Each vote is $1 and goes to support the animals at PAWS of Coronado to include medical care. PAWS continues to operate 150% over capacity and as we enter into kitten season the need for medical care and capacity continues to increase.

The newly elected Cat City Manager will hold the title for two years and win lots of fun prizes.

Let the most meowvelous catdidate win! Voting is open through Thursday, June 22 at 9 pm. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 23. PAWS of Coronado thanks all the catdidates, their campaign managers, and the community for your support!

 



PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

