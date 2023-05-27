Saturday, May 27, 2023
Sports

Islander Track & Field Season Wraps Up at CIF Finals

2 min.
George Green
George Green

The last meet of the 2023 track and field season was Saturday, May 20 at the CIF finals, held at Mt. Carmel High School. Seven out the ten who advanced came away a CIF medal.

Head Coach Cameron Gary fills in the details below:

The Islanders competed in the San Diego CIF Section Championship Finals on May 20 at Mt. Carmel High School. For Track & Field, the San Diego CIF Section is divided into three divisions based on school enrollment size. Coronado High School is in Division Three. This division contains 65 schools, with a total enrollment of just over 34,000 students.

Islander athletes qualified and competed in five individual events and two relays. Of those seven events, the Islanders were able to win medals (top six placing) in four of them. The results from within Division 3 are below.

Junior Lindsey Balsley was a double medalist, repeating this accomplishment from last season. She finished 3rd in the women’s Long Jump with a leap of 16’ 10.75”, and 4th in the women’s 300 Hurdles with a time of 48.95 seconds.

Senior Saxton Sylvester placed 4th in the men’s Discus, with a throw of 117 feet even. This was his second time qualifying for CIF (first time making the Final).

The Islander men’s 4×800 Relay (freshman Nathan Ayan, juniors Jack Shumaker, Rafael Roos, and Detrik Heidt) placed 5th with a time of 8:50.26. It was the first CIF championship experience for each of them.

Photo by George Green

Sophomore Reif Souder placed 6th in the men’s 300 Hurdles with a PR (personal record) time of 43.75 seconds. This was his first CIF championship experience.

Other Islanders who competed in the Finals included sophomore Sean Groeneveld in the men’s 400m Dash (he finished 8th), and in the men’s 4×400 Relay, Groeneveld, senior Jaden Banner, junior Marco Velarde, and Souder (they finished 9th).

Although some results were better than others, competing in a championship meet is a “mixed bag” so to speak. This is because only one person/team will leave the meet completely happy. Everyone else will experience some level of disappointment. However, just making it to this meet is an accomplishment in and of itself. There were many other athletes who wanted to be there but weren’t. So, we should take pride in that. Secondly, there is no substitute for championship experience. It is not surprising that the two individual event medalists had prior CIF championship experience. This experience is invaluable. The Islanders will be graduating two of these athletes. However, the other eight will be returning next year. The future looks bright for the Islanders.

 



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Track & Field Names Lindsey Balsley and Nathan Ayan 2023 MVP Athletes

People

Aaron Brooks Named New Coronado High School Athletic Director

Community News

YMCA Camp Surf – Summer Camp Just Down the Strand

Sports

Coronado Little League: Goofy Grizzlies Win Intermediate Championship

Sports

Major League Soccer Awards Expansion Team to San Diego

Community News

Jump Rope Camps

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Track & Field Moving on to Championship Meets

Sports

Islander Track and Field Stepping Up and Winding Down

Sports

Islander Track & Field Competes in Second City League Cluster

Sports

Coronado Islander Track Team Competes at the University City Classic

Sports

Coronado Track Team Opens League Season with Cluster Meet at Kearny High School

Sports

Islander Track Competes at Runge Invite and PRs Abound

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.