Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Sports

Islander Track Wraps Up Season at CIF Finals with Several Podium Finishes

By George Green

 

Last Saturday, May 21, at Mt. Carmel High School, several Coronado Islanders made the podium among the top-3 finishers for their events at the combined D1, D2, and D3 CIF Finals. Sophomore Lindsey Balsley emerged as the CIF-D3 girls champion in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.03 seconds. She also was runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet 9.5 inches.

Lindsey Balsley was the CIF D3 champ in the 300 hurdles and placed second in the long jump. Photo by Dennis McClanahan

 

Zane Delcore placed third in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.30 seconds.

Zane Delcore placed third in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles. Photo by Dennis McClanahan

In the throws, Donny Couts placed second in the boys’ discus throw with a heave of 134 feet 5 inches, and Tatum Wade placed 8th and 9th in the girls’ discus throw and shot put, respectively. Earlier this season, Couts set a new school record for the discus throw.
L-R: Coronado throws coach Marcus Gustaveson, Tatum Wade, Donny Couts. Photo by George Green

Our other entry, Jack Delcore, sprained his ankle during the 110-meter high hurdles and faded to 9th. He’s OK, though, and will soon be back in action.

 

 



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

