Islander Track Wraps Up Season at CIF Finals with Several Podium Finishes

Last Saturday, May 21, at Mt. Carmel High School, several Coronado Islanders made the podium among the top-3 finishers for their events at the combined D1, D2, and D3 CIF Finals. Sophomore Lindsey Balsley emerged as the CIF-D3 girls champion in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.03 seconds. She also was runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet 9.5 inches.

Zane Delcore placed third in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.30 seconds.

In the throws, Donny Couts placed second in the boys’ discus throw with a heave of 134 feet 5 inches, and Tatum Wade placed 8th and 9th in the girls’ discus throw and shot put, respectively. Earlier this season, Couts set a new school record for the discus throw.

Our other entry, Jack Delcore, sprained his ankle during the 110-meter high hurdles and faded to 9th. He’s OK, though, and will soon be back in action.





