Monday, May 22, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUIs & Traffic Accidents (5/13-5/19)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on E Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 7th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/13/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male

5/14/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
53 year old male

5/15/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
58 year old female

5/16/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
22 year old male

5/17/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Alameda Boulevard and 2nd Street
43 year old male

5/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
28 year old male

5/18/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
28 year old male

5/18/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
74 year old male

5/19/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on RH Dana Place
24 year old male

5/19/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 3rd Street
23 year old male



