Coronado Crime Report: DUIs & Traffic Accidents (5/13-5/19)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/13/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

5/14/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old male

5/15/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

58 year old female

5/16/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

22 year old male

5/17/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on Alameda Boulevard and 2nd Street

43 year old male

5/17/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

28 year old male

5/18/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

28 year old male

5/18/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

74 year old male

5/19/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on RH Dana Place

24 year old male

5/19/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 3rd Street

23 year old male





