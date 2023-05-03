CHA Announces 2023 Historic Home Tour Chair

The Coronado Historical Association is pleased to announce that this year’s Annual Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour will be chaired by Anne Stockdale. Anne and her husband Taylor, the youngest of the four Stockdale sons, were recipients of the 2021 GEM Award. Together, Taylor and Anne restored the Stockdale family home, a 1910 Craftsman cottage. Looking back on the restoration, they fondly remember, “We loved the character of the home, from the built-ins to the beams to the 890 window panes.”

This year especially, the memories built in this home resonate and reach far beyond its walls. CHA and the nation honor the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the return home of the POWs, including Vice Admiral Jim Stockdale. Family memories include those of crowding into the small library at the back of the house to watch the release of the POWs on a small black-and-white television screen with the other POW families in Coronado. The dining room table is the table around which Sybil and the other POW wives gathered each week to actively pursue the release of their husbands. At that same table, the now easily recognized POW/MIA flag was conceived and designed, keeping our Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Servicemembers in our hearts and minds. CHA is proud to have featured the Stockdale home on the 2022 Historic Home Tour and is grateful to welcome Anne as this year’s committee chair.

Anne is joined by her mother, Jean Watson, a resident of Coronado since 1960. Together this mother and daughter team joins Home Tour Committee members Beth Fleming, a member of CHA’s Board of Directors following many years as a volunteer, and Mary Farley, CHA’s Community Curator, who graciously volunteers her time giving back to our community. Anne, Jean, and the entire committee look forward to hosting this year’s Home Tour!





