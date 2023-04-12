Wednesday, April 12, 2023
2023 Coronado Historic Home Tour General Admission Tickets Go On Sale April 15

The Coronado Historical Association announces that General Admission tickets for the 2023 Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour will go on sale Friday, April 15.

CHA invites you to support the community you love, its history, and the Coronado Historical Association with someone special this Mother’s Day. Participants will walk through the doors to exclusive private homes open to ticket holders only on Mother’s Day. Six examples of classic architecture will be featured. The homes retain their historic charm and original architectural details and have been meticulously restored. 

Tickets are available to everyone for $50 for CHA members and $60 for general admission. This event always sells out, so the Association is holding a New Member Special for access to an exclusive ticket package before general admission goes on sale for $145. Those who purchase the special will receive 2 Member Tickets to the Historic Home Tour and a 1-year Coronado Historical Association General/Family Membership. The New Member Special can be purchased at any time. 

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at the Coronado Historical Association Museum Store, 1100 Orange Avenue, Coronado, or online at www.coronadohistory.org. For further information or to purchase tickets by phone, call 619-435-7242.



