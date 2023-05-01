Monday, May 1, 2023
Military

Naval Air Station North Island Holds Annual SAPR 5K – A Race to Support

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

 

The starting line… to many this is the place that a race begins. The checkered floor pattern and billowing arch represent the beginning to a set path, a set distance. For some, this is where the race begins. For others, it is another step in their personal journey of persistence.

The SAPR (Sexual Assault and Prevention Response) 5K is an annual race, typically held on the last Friday of Sexual Assault, Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) and run on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). The race, held this year on April 28th to close out SAAPM, is open to all military personnel and anyone with base access.

“It’s an event that is meant to gather individuals to really bring awareness to the ongoing issue of sexual assault within the Navy and DOD wide,” said Kelly Smith Riccardi, the lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) at Naval Base Coronado Fleet and Family Support Center. “It’s also an opportunity for survivors to feel supported that there are x amount of people wanting to come out and participate in awareness events and show their support of the process as a whole.”

Mass Communication Specialist 1st Cole Pielop, from Rathdrum, Idaho, participates in the annual SAPR 5K in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Naval Air Station North Island, April 28, 2023. SAAPM is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)

The event started in 2011 with only a few hundred racers. Since then, the event has grown in popularity, peaking with more than 2,500 participants. Riccardi is hopeful that number will continue to increase.

“We are really trying to bring numbers up and have people come out and support both our survivors and the program itself,” said Riccardi. “When you are able to gather large groups of people that are willing to come forward and participate in these awareness events, it shows that the issue is on the minds of individuals.”

Many different commands and communities participate in this event each year, but each individual has their own reason for participating.

“I am out here today to bring awareness to sexual assault,” said Cedreka Bagget, a civilian SAPR victim advocate and former active duty culinary specialist. “I think its very important that we share the information and make everyone aware of the impact of sexual assault and where to go for help.”

This event provides a connection for not only survivors and active duty military, but also serves as a way to connect to civilian operators and military families.

“As prior active duty, this event represents the connection and trust of the Navy that we have,” said Baggett. “Going from active duty to now civilian and being with SAPR and a prior VA, I think it’s awesome to see all the people come out and just be supportive”

As the last pairs of feet pounded over the finish line, the standard had been set. Survivors may feel as though they have been running alone, this race and its supporters are here to show they are not. Many have joined them on their path to raise awareness and support, to provide a helping hand and to set a new standard of excellence, both in today’s Navy and for years to come.

MWR volunteers hand out water to participants as they complete the annual SAPR 5K in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Naval Air Station North Island, April 28, 2023. SAAPM is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.