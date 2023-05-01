Naval Air Station North Island Holds Annual SAPR 5K – A Race to Support

The starting line… to many this is the place that a race begins. The checkered floor pattern and billowing arch represent the beginning to a set path, a set distance. For some, this is where the race begins. For others, it is another step in their personal journey of persistence.

The SAPR (Sexual Assault and Prevention Response) 5K is an annual race, typically held on the last Friday of Sexual Assault, Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) and run on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). The race, held this year on April 28th to close out SAAPM, is open to all military personnel and anyone with base access.

“It’s an event that is meant to gather individuals to really bring awareness to the ongoing issue of sexual assault within the Navy and DOD wide,” said Kelly Smith Riccardi, the lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) at Naval Base Coronado Fleet and Family Support Center. “It’s also an opportunity for survivors to feel supported that there are x amount of people wanting to come out and participate in awareness events and show their support of the process as a whole.”

The event started in 2011 with only a few hundred racers. Since then, the event has grown in popularity, peaking with more than 2,500 participants. Riccardi is hopeful that number will continue to increase.

“We are really trying to bring numbers up and have people come out and support both our survivors and the program itself,” said Riccardi. “When you are able to gather large groups of people that are willing to come forward and participate in these awareness events, it shows that the issue is on the minds of individuals.”

Many different commands and communities participate in this event each year, but each individual has their own reason for participating.

“I am out here today to bring awareness to sexual assault,” said Cedreka Bagget, a civilian SAPR victim advocate and former active duty culinary specialist. “I think its very important that we share the information and make everyone aware of the impact of sexual assault and where to go for help.”

This event provides a connection for not only survivors and active duty military, but also serves as a way to connect to civilian operators and military families.

“As prior active duty, this event represents the connection and trust of the Navy that we have,” said Baggett. “Going from active duty to now civilian and being with SAPR and a prior VA, I think it’s awesome to see all the people come out and just be supportive”

As the last pairs of feet pounded over the finish line, the standard had been set. Survivors may feel as though they have been running alone, this race and its supporters are here to show they are not. Many have joined them on their path to raise awareness and support, to provide a helping hand and to set a new standard of excellence, both in today’s Navy and for years to come.





