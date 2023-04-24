Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Burglary, Reckless Driving (4/15-4/21)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
4/15/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
24 year old male
4/15/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
30 year old male
4/15/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue
21 year old male
4/16/2023: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
31 year old male
4/20/2023: Second Degree Burglary and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 400 block of Alta Road
29 year old male
4/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street
20 year old male
4/21/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of 2nd Street
22 year old male