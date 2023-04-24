Coronado Crime Report: DUIs, Burglary, Reckless Driving (4/15-4/21)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and G Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/15/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

24 year old male

4/15/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

4/15/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue

21 year old male

4/16/2023: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order – Misdemeanor on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

31 year old male

4/20/2023: Second Degree Burglary and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 400 block of Alta Road

29 year old male

4/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street

20 year old male

4/21/2023: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of 2nd Street

22 year old male





