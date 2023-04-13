CUSD Issues Statement Regarding Social Media Mass-Action Lawsuit

Source: Coronado Unified School District

The Coronado Unified School District Board of Education voted on March 21, 2023 to join a social media mass-action lawsuit, which names various defendants such as (Facebook) Meta Platforms, Inc., Instagram LLC, Snap, Inc., TikTok, Inc., ByteDance, Inc., YouTube LLC, Google LLC, Siculus Inc., and Alphabet Inc. The lawsuit was filed on April 13, 2023. The district will be represented by F3 Law in collaboration with the Frantz Law Group in the litigation.

“As multiple state and federal reports have recently concluded, there are harmful effects on young people related to use of social media. These adverse effects ultimately impact student academic and social development. This lawsuit reflects our commitment in Coronado Unified to advocate for the physical and emotional safety of our students, and to pursue any potential resources necessary to support them,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller.

