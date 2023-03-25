Saturday, March 25, 2023
CUSD Governing Board Closed Session: Settlement in One Lawsuit, Initiates Participation Another

Coronado Unified School District Announces Settlement In Juul Lawsuit; Initiates Participation In Mass-Action Social Media Lawsuit

Source: Coronado Unified School District

The Coronado Unified School District Governing Board met in Closed Session on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 to discuss two separate mass-action lawsuits.

Board President Renee Cavanaugh reported in Open Session after the meeting that the Board accepted a settlement agreement to resolve its claim against San Francisco-based vaping company JUUL Labs, Inc. (JLI).

The JUUL lawsuit was filed on November 3, 2021 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The Frantz Law Group, in collaboration with F3 Law, represented the district and will be compensated from proceeds from the lawsuit. The district did not incur any legal fees related to this litigation.

“Minors vaping is a problem that educators have had to combat in schools for years. The pandemic exacerbated the challenges we face regarding student health,” said CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller. “Intentional marketing, targeting youth, to sell these products to teens is unacceptable. We will use this settlement to provide preventative outreach and education to our students and families, and install additional vape detectors in restrooms at Coronado High School.”

Additionally, in a separate matter, the Board voted to participate in a Social Media Mass-Action Lawsuit. The lawsuit will name various defendants such as (Facebook) Meta Platforms, Inc., Instagram LLC, Snap, Inc., TikTok, Inc., ByteDance, Inc., YouTube LLC, Google LLC, Siculus Inc., and Alphabet Inc.

The social media lawsuit has not yet been filed. The district will be represented by F3 Law in collaboration with the Frantz Law Group in the Social Media Mass-Action litigation.

