Coronado Girls Lacrosse Wins by a Landslide Against Patrick Henry, 21-6

On Friday, April 7th the Islander girls lacrosse team defeated Patrick Henry by a landslide score of 21-6. So many goals were scored in just the first half that everyone knew it would be a blowout.

Two players with a combined total of eight goals could be called the dynamic duo. With great chemistry and the ability to communicate well, Julia Mineo and Lauren Hundley make great contributions to every single game.

Additionally Maria Anaya had five goals and was tied for the most goals scored this game.

Katie Collins is another great asset to the Islander offense. She had three goals and many great play making opportunities that she capitalized on. Being fast and versatile was a huge advantage, nobody could stop her.

Brooklyn Parma and Grace Elardo also scored this game. Both have tremendous talent and wield the ability to create something out of nothing. Moving in a certain way that defenders can’t predict and inevitably cannot stop. These skills are what helped the Islanders to the huge 21-6 win over Patrick Henry.

With this win, the Islanders’ confidence is boosted after their previous loss at home.

The next home game for the girls lacrosse team will be on April 12th against Marin Catholic at 7pm.

Scoring Overview:

Julia Mineo: 5 goals

Maria Anaya: 5 goals

Lauren Hundley: 3 goals

Katie Collins: 3 goals

Grace Elardo: 3 goals

Brooklyn Parma: 2 goals

Total: 21 goals





