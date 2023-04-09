Coronado Girls Lacrosse Takes First Loss of the Season to Sacred Heart Prep, 11-8

Sunday, April 9, 2023
On Monday, April 3rd the Coronado Girls lacrosse team played at home against Sacred Heart Prep. Looking for another victory to add to their wins for the season, they came short and were handed their first loss of the season 11-8.

Final score to Islander girls lacrosse game against Sacred Heart Prep

The Islanders played fast and aggressively. However, the Sacred Heart defense dominated the whole game. Any type of push that the Islanders would get was soon shut down by an intercepted pass, or a checked stick.

Sacred Heart scored two goals to set a lead, but Sydney Dunn came in and got to work. She scored first for the Islanders. As per usual, her speed comes in very handy as well as the use of her agility. Having the ability to weave through the lockdown defense was impressive to watch. She snuck through everyone and shot a precise snipe into the back of the net. The score was now 2-1 with Sacred Heart leading.

Sacred Heart would go on to have a very great defensive run, they stopped many shot attempts on goal and created many turnovers. In doing so, they could capitalize on Coronado’s mistakes and score four goals to the Islanders 0, increasing the lead to 6-1.

A little  before halftime, the Islanders stepped up and were able to get in a goal. It was very confusing to watch, but after replay on video, Maria Anaya scored. After that, Lauren Hundley would take an attempt on goal and have the ball slip out of her stick. Everyone was looking to get the ground ball, but Maria came in and smacked the ball like she was playing pool and the ball crawled right into the goal, shortening the lead to four before the half, now 6-2 with Sacred Heart leading.

Maria Anaya

Second Half:

Sacred Heart came out of the half full of energy and scored another two goals. Right after though, Hundley stepped in for two goals for the Islanders. Using her powerful shot combined with knowledge of the game she was able to create plays and give herself an opening to shoot and score each time.

Lauren Hundley

Sacred Heart would fight right back and cancel out Lauren’s goals by scoring twice with no response from the Islanders.

This flipped a switch for the Islanders and they brought up the energy in an attempt to make a comeback. Coronado went on a three-goal scoring streak. Katie Collins, Julia Mineo, and Brooklyn Parma all contributed. Being fast and efficient, trying their best to score quickly and keep possession away from Sacred Heart.

With the hopes of a comeback starting to become a reality, time was running out and Sacred Heart Prep was able to get in another goal, pushing the lead to 11-7.

With only around two minutes left, Sydney Dunn was able to be aggressive and quickly scored another goal, putting the score at 11-8, Sacred Heart still ahead.

Sydney Dunn fighting for a ground ball

The Islanders were attempting to keep the possession away from their opponents, but all it took was one turnover and Sacred Heart had the game. They burnt out the clock and played keep-away, preventing the Islanders from making the comeback.

The final score was 11-8, Sacred Heart Prep defeated the undefeated Islanders.

Another home game for the Coronado Islanders was Friday April 7th, at 5:30pm against Patrick Henry.

Scoring Overview:

Sydney Dunn: 2 Goals

Lauren Hundley: 2 Goals

Julia Mineo: 1 Goal

Katie Collins: 1 Goal

Brooklyn Parma: 1 Goal

Maria Anaya: 1 Goal

Total: 8 Goals



