Chef JoJo Bringing Seaside Brunch Back to Serēa

Chef JoJo is bringing seaside brunch back to Serēa on Saturday, March 25.

Old menu favorites like the ShakshukaSteak & Eggs and Cinnamon & Sugar Cruffin have all made the final cut (thank goodness!), but new creations, like the Spinach & Cheese SpanakotiropitaCrab Cakes & Caviar BenedictCroque MadameShrimp & Smoked Polenta, and Seasonal Fruit Salad will all be making their debut.

Serēa’s brunch will be available on Saturdays and Sundays between 10:30 am and  2:30 pm. The full brunch menu can be viewed here and while reservations aren’t required, it’s always recommended and can be made on OpenTable here.

Serēa is located just steps from the beach in the legendary Hotel del Coronado at 1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado.

 



