Fighter Pilot Podcast Host Shares Memories “Told in Patches” (Video)

Founded and hosted by Coronado local Vincent “Jell-O” Aiello, the Fighter Pilot Podcast interviews…himself. Check out the latest video where “Jell-O” goes back in time to share the meaning behind the patches earned throughout his career.

Since pivoting to video this year, viewers have been asking about the patches on the Fighter Pilot Podcast studio walls behind the host, “Jell-O”. Find out in this explanation featuring appearances by Jell-O’s girlfriend / wife / mother of his kids…

Latest Episode:

Related Stories:





