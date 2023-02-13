Monday, February 13, 2023
Americans Warned to Avoid Travel to Mexico Due to Increased Risk of Crime and Kidnapping

Some areas of Mexico have increased risk of crime and kidnapping. Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted.

In many states, local emergency services are limited outside the state capital or major cities.  Read more about this travel advisory.

Esther Valdes Clayton, former Coronado school board member, recently shared this to her Twitter feed:

Learn more by visiting the State Department website.



