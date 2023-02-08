Bridgeworthy: Defending Champions Iga Swiatek and Taylor Fritz Headline 2023 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Three-Time Indian Wells Champion Rafael Nadal Enters Player Field; World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz Highlights ATP New Era Stars Headed to Indian Wells Alongside 2023 Australian Open Finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and Top 10 Talents Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune

2023 Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Headlines WTA Talents Bound For Tennis Paradise; Top 10-Ranked Players Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina and 2022 BNP Paribas Open Finalist Maria Sakkari Also To Feature In Indian Wells

The BNP Paribas Open released its player entry lists today, with defending champions Iga Swiatek – the current World No. 1 – and World No. 8 Taylor Fritz headlining the list of players headed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this March 6-19 for two weeks of thrilling action. The reigning titleholders are joined by an exciting crop of New Era stars, seasoned veterans and former Tennis Paradise champions all hoping to capture glory in the desert this spring.

ALCARAZ, TSITSIPAS AND MORE HEADLINE ATP ‘NEW ERA’ TALENTS LOOKING FOR INDIAN WELLS BREAKTHROUGH

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the list of young ATP stars bound for Tennis Paradise, as the 19-year-old phenom will look to string together another strong performance in the desert after making the semifinal at last year’s BNP Paribas Open. Tennis Paradise will mark the reigning US Open champion’s return to the big stage in 2023 as Alcaraz was forced to sit out of the Australian Open with an injury. World No. 6 and three-time Indian Wells champion Rafael Nadal (2007, 2009, 2013) is entered for what would be his 16th career appearance in Tennis Paradise, as the fan-favorite Spaniard looks to bounce back from an injury suffered in Melbourne last month.

2023 Australian Open finalist and World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will join the list of ATP stars Top 5-ranked players looking to make noise in the desert along with two-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (World No. 4) and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Andrey Rublev (World No. 5). Five-time BNP Paribas Open champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is also on the tournament entry list.

Rounding out the list of ATP Top 10 players headed to the desert is 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist Holger Rune (World No. 9), and a pair of former Grand Slam semifinalists in Felix Auger-Aliassime (World No. 7) and Hubert Hurkacz (World No. 10).

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev (World No. 12) and 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios (World No. 20) are two more names to watch, as both have the potential to make deep runs in the desert. Former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray as well as 2021 Tennis Paradise champion and World No. 11 Cameron Norrie are two more ATP names to watch in the desert this March.

SWIATEK AND SABALENKA HIGHLIGHT STAR-STUDDED WTA FIELD

On the women’s side, all eyes will be on World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka as she arrives in Indian Wells fresh off securing her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 Australian Open. Sabalenka and World No. 1 Swiatek will be the favorites on the WTA side in Tennis Paradise, with the defending champion aiming to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles in the desert since Martina Navratilova (1990, 1991).

Swiatek and Sabalenka will face a steep challenge from a number of talented WTA stars seeking their own breakthrough in Tennis Paradise. 2022 Wimbledon champion and World No. 10 Elena Rybakina has started the season with some serious momentum after knocking off Swiatek in Melbourne en route to a trip to Australian Open final, while World No. 4 Jessica Pegula and World No. 6 Coco Gauff headline the list of top-ranked American hopefuls aiming to become the first United States female champion at Indian Wells since 2001.

A number of other highly-ranked WTA talents will head to the desert looking for that coveted first career title in Tennis Paradise, including 2022 BNP Paribas Open finalist and World No. 7 Maria Sakkari. Two-time Grand Slam finalist and World No. 3 Ons Jabeur and 2022 WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia (World No. 5) are also among the list of stars looking for that signature title in Indian Wells.

A trifecta of former BNP Paribas Open champions will join Swiatek in looking to capture glory once again in Tennis Paradise, with Paula Badosa (World No. 21), Victoria Azarenka (World No. 16) and Bianca Andreescu (World No. 37) all set to compete in the desert this March. 2021 champion Badosa is back in action and will return to Tennis Paradise after sitting out the Australian Open with an injury, while the two-time champion Azarenka (2012, 2016) rides into the desert fresh off an impressive run to the 2023 Australian Open semifinal. Former champion Andreescu (2019) will look to recreate some magic in Tennis Paradise once again after stealing the show a few years ago as the first women’s single wild card champion in Indian Wells history.

AMERICAN HOPEFULS EYEING DREAM TITLE RUN ON HOME SOIL FOLLOWING AUSTRALIAN OPEN BREAKTHROUGH

An exciting group of American standouts will be in the desert aiming to capture the spotlight on home soil and join Fritz among the esteemed list of American BNP Paribas Open champions. 2023 Australian Open standouts Tommy Paul (World No. 19), Sebastian Korda (World No. 26) and Ben Shelton (World No. 41) will appear in the desert, as well as 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe (World No. 14). Jenson Brooksby (World No. 36), John Isner (World No. 39), J.J. Wolf (World No. 43), Reilly Opelka (World No. 44), and 2022 ATP Next Generation Finals champion Brandon Nakashima (World No. 46) are also set to compete.

For the WTA, several other American contenders will join Pegula and Gauff in their efforts to break the American WTA title drought in Tennis Paradise. Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens (World No. 40) as well as former Grand Slam finalists Madison Keys (World No. 24) and Danielle Collins (World No. 42) will all arrive in the desert eager to capture their maiden Indian Wells title.

The remaining spots in the 2023 BNP Paribas Open draws will be filled by the winners of the Qualifying Tournament (March 6 – 7) and wild card recipients, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

A New Era of Tennis Paradise is set to debut from March 6-19 at the tournament with a scintillating fan experience boasting new restaurants, shopping options and events coming to the desert this spring. The tournament will welcome players and fans from around the world as the unparalleled amenities of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden combined with the natural beauty of the Coachella Valley make the BNP Paribas Open a can’t-miss event on the annual sporting calendar.

All Tickets & Packages are now on sale for the tournament.





