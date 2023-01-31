Coronado Crime Report: Corporal Injury, Carrying a Concealed Knife (1/21-1/27)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on Avenida Del Mundo

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

1/21/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

1/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

32 year old male

1/21/2023: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street

33 year old male

1/22/2023: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and E Avenue

18 year old female

1/23/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Old Fort Emory Road

42 year old male

1/23/2023: Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property – Felony on 200 block of Marina Park Way

44 year old male

1/23/2023: Possession of Ammunition When Prohibited – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

24 year old male

1/24/2023: Organized Retail Theft – Felony

28 year old female

1/26/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

1/26/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

19 year old male

1/26/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

35 year old male

1/26/2023: False Vehicle Registration and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of State Route 75

47 year old male

1/27/2023: Carrying a Concealed Knife and Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1st Street and D Avenue

31 year old male

1/27/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of A Avenue

27 year old male

1/27/2023: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street

43 year old female

1/27/2023: Burglary and Grand Theft – Felony on 4000 block of State Route 75

43 year old male





